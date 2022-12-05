Read full article on original website
EBRI panelist: Retirement plan mandate needed now to solve crisis
The solution to America's retirement savings crisis is an obvious as mandating all employers provide a retirement plan, said Ed Murphy, president and CEO of Empower Retirement. Murphy joined a panel at the Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2022 Retirement Summit in Washington, D.C. Alluding to the railroad workers' dispute, Labor...
Do You Need a Financial Planner? Four Questions to Ask
I love what I do, so I frequently find myself talking about all the different ways I help people. Most people don’t understand all that encompasses the job. Usually, it is an assumption that we are only helping with investments, but it is so much more than that. Because of this, I wanted to dive into what comprehensive financial planning looks like and what questions to ask if you are interviewing potential planners.
Motley Fool
1 Retirement Plan You Should Try to Max Out Before 2022 Ends -- and 2 You Can Wait On
It's a good idea to pump as much money into tax-advantaged retirement accounts as you can. The rules of funding these accounts can differ from one type of savings plan to the next. There's one specific account it pays to focus on funding in December. You’re reading a free article...
27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
Getting Ready for Retirement? We Explain Key Elements and Options
Retirement savings are just one component of your financial profile once you hit your golden years.
Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income
The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
5 Ways Millennials Can Prep for Retirement Without Needing To Rely on Social Security
Social Security's cash reserves are on track to be fully depleted by 2034, well before millennials will reach the standard retirement age. Although there are measures that will likely be put into...
New Research from Edelman Financial Engines Explores the Mindset Around Wealth in America Today
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- To better understand how Americans perceive wealth in relation to the world around them, Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) the nation’s top independent wealth planning and investment advisory firm 1, today released findings from a new report titled Everyday Wealth in America. The research explores critical areas at the intersection of life and money and how people form opinions and make decisions relative to their own financial values and goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005200/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
