Fresno State’s First Diversity Officer: ‘Everyone Needs to Be a Champion for Diversity’
Dr. Rashanda Booker wasn’t necessarily looking for a new career opportunity, especially one that would take her so far from her Southern roots. For Booker, a native of Oxford, Mississippi who was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, California is a long way from “grits and sweet tea,” she said. “I wanted to stay in the Southeast. I wasn’t interested in going so far away.”
Mission Prep defeats Clovis at home, remains unbeaten
The Mission Prep Royals remain unbeaten in their 2022 Boys Basketball campaign after defeating Clovis Friday, 60-28.
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
cmac.tv
Transform Fresno: FCC West Campus
DescriptionFresno City College will develop a satellite campus in West Fresno, providing the community with a complete college center offering diverse educational opportunities, from career technology courses to transferable college credit. The project consists of an investment of over $86.5 million – seventy million coming from Measure C and $16.5 million coming from the Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) grant. To learn more about the project, visit www.transformfresno.com.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
GV Wire
Fresno Teachers Call District’s Contract Details ‘Disappointing’
More than 100 Fresno Teachers Association members crowded the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees boardroom Wednesday afternoon to tell trustees that the district’s initial contract proposals won’t solve the challenge of raising student performance. “Expanding the failing aspects of the status quo is not acceptable,” union president Manuel...
Brothers revealed to be victims in Thursday’s East Olive Avenue shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times in the upper body Thursday, outside an apartment in the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue. His brother, 27-year-old Charles Williams, was also shot in the upper body multiple times, but is in stable condition […]
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
Hanford Sentinel
Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot
Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week. The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
Clovis Rodeo announces their concert line-up
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With 2023 right around the corner, the Clovis Rodeo Association is preparing for the 109th edition of the Clovis Rodeo that will take place on April 26-30. The PBR Bull Riding will open the five-day rodeo event starting April 26. On Wednesday after the PBR, fans will be treated to the […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Local LGBTQ+ event "Fresno Drag Festival" was met with pushback and protest
Local LGBTQ+ event Fresno Drag Festival was met with protesters Saturday morning in Central Fresno.
Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
goldrushcam.com
Woman Arrested on Several Firearm Charges After Fresno Police Stop Vehicle for Speeding in a Residential Area
December 9, 2022 - Wednesday night, Northeast DST officers were patrolling the area of Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and multiple occupants were contacted. During the investigation, officers developed reasonable...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
