Dr. Rashanda Booker wasn’t necessarily looking for a new career opportunity, especially one that would take her so far from her Southern roots. For Booker, a native of Oxford, Mississippi who was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, California is a long way from “grits and sweet tea,” she said. “I wanted to stay in the Southeast. I wasn’t interested in going so far away.”

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO