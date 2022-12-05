ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice for Arizona.” “​​When […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KRCB 104.9

Despite reforms, state's efforts to help developmentally disabled riddled with complexity

X-ray room at the vacated Sonoma Developmental Center photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Problems in California's system of care for the developmentally disabled are well known, and persist.   That's was the main take-away from a two hour meeting Thursday of California's Little Hoover Commission. An independent oversight agency, the commission can propose far reaching reform.    Aaron Carruthers, executive director of the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and the committee's witness, said the state's system, intended to help, too often fails to serve those in need.    "It's opaque, it's complex. The regional centers are also complex. They are also impacted and complicated by their role as the...
