Read full article on original website
Related
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice for Arizona.” “When […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Carolina power grid attack exposes vulnerabilities, prompts scrutiny of other recent attacks
The attacks on two North Carolina electric substations have brought new focus to the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure.
Despite reforms, state's efforts to help developmentally disabled riddled with complexity
X-ray room at the vacated Sonoma Developmental Center photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Problems in California's system of care for the developmentally disabled are well known, and persist. That's was the main take-away from a two hour meeting Thursday of California's Little Hoover Commission. An independent oversight agency, the commission can propose far reaching reform. Aaron Carruthers, executive director of the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and the committee's witness, said the state's system, intended to help, too often fails to serve those in need. "It's opaque, it's complex. The regional centers are also complex. They are also impacted and complicated by their role as the...
Comments / 0