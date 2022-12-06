ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day: The Single Life's Veronica Has A New Man In Her Life, And It Might Be Another 90 Day Fiancé Star

By Mick Joest
 5 days ago

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell-All Part 2. Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life ’s Season 3 tell-all special was so loaded with updates we apparently needed three parts to get everything covered. A preview for Part 3 revealed that Natalie Mordovtseva will finally have to talk to both Mike Youngquist and Josh Weinstein at the same time, and mentioned a new romance for Veronica Rodriguez . Shaun Robinson didn’t reveal the identity of this mystery man in the preview, but it’s looking like this may be another 90 Day Fiancé cast member who fans will know.

Veronica has a new man, and weirdly enough, it’s looking like it’s someone who dedicated fans saw as recently as the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? . The news comes from frequent 90 Day Fiancé insider John Yates , who revealed on Twitter that Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal is dating Tim Malcolm ’s ex:

It’s not often that 90 Day Fiancé stars from different seasons and storylines get together, so it may come as a surprise to many that Veronica is dating Jamal. After all, there wasn’t much prior evidence that these two even had any connection outside of being in the same franchise. We just saw Jamal in Nigeria trying to figure out if his mother Kimberly was making the right choice by getting involved with Usman Umar , and now he’s allegedly also getting wrapped up in the TLC series?

While dating within the franchise is a rarity, it’s fairly common for the family members of 90 Day Fiancé cast members to join the series. Debbie Johnson recently became a standalone subject after years of being the second banana to all of her son Colt Johnson’s relationship drama . Dean Hashim also was featured in the series after his brother Tarik Myers appeared.

Provided this news is true, I’m very eager to see how Veronica and Jamal work out as a couple. Veronica was interested in stability and was clearly looking for someone she could rely on as much as she's leaned on her ex and current best friend Tim for all these years. We haven’t really seen Jamal operate in a relationship or if he’ll be a good match, but I’m sure this will make them excellent subjects for 90 Day: The Single Life or any of the spinoffs to visit in the future.

Granted, we don’t know for sure Jamal is who 90 Day: The Single Life is teasing, but it would be weird if it was just some random person who fans have never seen before. I can’t imagine TLC would hype this up for it to be just some random dude, so I’m eager to see if this rumor pans out.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. HBO Max and Discovery+ reportedly just settled on a new name for the combined platform, so hopefully, HBO Max subscribers won’t need to wait long to get their 90 Day fix on streaming.

The Hollywood Gossip

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us

Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
In Touch Weekly

Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Usman Blindsides Kimberly AGAIN on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)

The stakes were high on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 15. Kimberly returns to Nigeria. This time, it’s to introduce her son to her fiance. Angela finally tries to calm Michael. Shaeeda gives Bilal a deadline, sort of. A major change in Liz’s life has...
AMY KAPLAN

'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Barbara 'Babs' Thore Has Died

Whitney Way Thore and her mother BabsPhoto byInstagram. Barbara 'Babs' Thore has died after a long battle following a stroke. The news was announced by her daughter, Whitney Way Thore, who the reality show "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" follows. Her mother was a popular fixture on the show, along with her father, brother and group of friends.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?

On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

