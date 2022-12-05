Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!
Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!
Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar
Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
Best Rated Restaurant To Try While Visiting Houston For The Texas Bowl
With it being a sold-out game we know it is going to be a fun time in Houston. If you are like me trying to plan your trip, what you are doing, where you are staying and most importantly where you should go eat you are in luck. I am doing the same thing.
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
spacecityweather.com
Winter lights are quite a delight in Houston this December
The temperatures may not feel too much like the holiday season outside right now, but we are only a little more than two weeks away from Christmas Day. One of the best aspects of this season in Houston is the increasing number of light shows to help mark the holidays.
cw39.com
Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022
Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
KHOU
A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11
HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
With only a couple of weeks until Christmas, we are all in full holiday mode. A lot of us are busy shopping and enjoying Christmas parties, and parades, attending holiday events, and just doing all things that keep us in the spirit of the season. But one of the things...
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0