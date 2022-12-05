ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Alchemy Bake Lab to open Katy brick and mortar

Alchemy Bake Labs is accepting orders for an X-Mas Treat Box until Dec. 19, available for curbside pickup or delivery in Cypress. (Courtesy Alchemy Bake Lab) Alchemy Bake Lab, a dessert shop that specializes in miniature versions of classic treats, plans to open by late December or early January. Located...
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
InsideHook

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Winter lights are quite a delight in Houston this December

The temperatures may not feel too much like the holiday season outside right now, but we are only a little more than two weeks away from Christmas Day. One of the best aspects of this season in Houston is the increasing number of light shows to help mark the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022

Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A look back at Deborah's 20 years at KHOU 11

HOUSTON — In December 2002, Deborah Duncan joined KHOU-TV Channel 11 as an anchor on 11 News This Morning. After six years at the news desk, she returned to the talk show format as host of Great Day Houston. Today, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE

