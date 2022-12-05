ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Getting a charge out of Batavia Towne Center

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

At least one question that readers and The Batavian had about the new electric vehicle charging stations on the west side of town has been answered: they are open for business.

Two Teslas were captured in action this weekend at the station on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. Emails and a phone call this past week to Lisa Appelbaum, project developer of Charging Infrastructure, were not returned, nor were emails to Tesla's Press Office returned for comment.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ladder Truck Purchase Denied by Lockport (NY) Common Council

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought...
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
The Batavian

County coroners tapped as solution to transport deceased bodies: hearing set for 2023

A proposal to increase the salary of the Genesee County coroner would coincide with extra duties, including the transport of deceased individuals when necessary. A resolution for this measure would add a $200 payment for roundtrip costs of transporting someone who has died and has no previous set-up with a funeral home for such transport. This change and salary increase are per local law, County Attorney James Wujcik said.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Tractor trailer on fire in Scottsville

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor trailer fire has resulted in road closures in Scottsville, first responders said. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire started in the truck’s wheel well before spreading to the trailer. This caused the items the truck was carrying — frozen goods — to ignite.
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On December 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kayla C. Jones., 34, of Amherst, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Jones took merchandise valued at $46.13 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Jones was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

Car fire slows traffic on I-90 at exit 51 in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic is at a near standstill on the I-90 westbound just past exit 51 (Kensington Expressway) in Cheektowaga. Police and firefighters are on the scene putting the fire out. The right lane was closed before 4:45 p.m. Traffic heading eastbound on the I-90 is congested. Motorists...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90

Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Canandaigua Woman Hit by Car, Killed

An Ontario County woman is dead, after she was struck by a car and killed. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John of Canandaigua was trying to cross Routes 5&20 in Hopewell shortly before 1pm, when she was hit. John was pronounced dead a short time later at FF Thompson...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
informnny.com

Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
HENRIETTA, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

O-A cheerleaders looking to lift holiday spirits of veterans at NYS Vets Home

The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets Cheerleaders are collecting holiday decorations to donate to veterans staying at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. They are accepting donations for any decor as well as holiday craft supplies so that veterans can decorate their rooms, doors, and bulletin boards for the holidays.  The cheerleaders are also collecting holiday cards written to veterans.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
942
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy