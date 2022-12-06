ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 81, LILA 29

Belle Plaine 76, Mayer-Lutheran 50

Bethlehem Academy 64, United Christian 41

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 69, Community of Peace 59

East Central 84, Mille Lacs Co-op 35

Fertile-Beltrami 83, Win-E-Mac 68

Fosston 83, Bagley 25

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65, Red Lake County 60

Hmong Academy 47, Academy for Science and Agriculture 29

Jackson County Central 66, Martin County West 59

La Crescent 67, Triton 59

Lewiston-Altura 68, Winona Cotter 66

MACCRAY 74, Ortonville 35

Mahnomen/Waubun 70, NCEUH 42

Maranatha Christian 78, Hiawatha Collegiate 64

Parkers Prairie 72, Swanville 70

Pelican Rapids 78, Crookston 42

Pipestone 59, Dawson-Boyd 49

Rushford-Peterson 80, Schaeffer Academy 52

St. Paul Humboldt 66, Math and Science Academy 46

Stillwater 69, North St. Paul 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

Galesburg Christian High School 61, Unity Christian 48. Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 40, Rockford Berean Baptist 20. Quincy Notre Dame 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy