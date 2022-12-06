ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 37, Trinity 35

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 81, Kittson County Central 43

Bigfork 69, North Woods 43

Cromwell 62, Barnum 49

East Central 41, Carlton 30

Hill City/Northland 58, McGregor 37

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 47

Kelliher/Northome 75, Lake of the Woods 45

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 43, MACCRAY 30

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, Martin County West 26

Luverne 60, Edgerton 24

Minneota 82, Yellow Medicine East 56

Randolph 71, United Christian 53

Red Lake County 38, Bagley 32

Red Lake Falls 64, Climax/Fisher 52

Renville County West 56, Dawson-Boyd 45

Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 30

Rushford-Peterson 70, Schaeffer Academy 34

Sleepy Eye 71, Redwood Valley 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, New Ulm Cathedral 54

South St. Paul 54, Mounds Park Academy 33

Spirit Lake, Iowa 78, Worthington 66

St. Charles 48, Pine Island 44

St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 18

St. Paul Humboldt 47, Math and Science Academy 30

Two Harbors 56, Floodwood 36

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 51, Northern Freeze 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Esko vs. Pierz, ppd.

South Ridge vs. Northeast Range, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

