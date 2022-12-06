Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 37, Trinity 35
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 81, Kittson County Central 43
Bigfork 69, North Woods 43
Cromwell 62, Barnum 49
East Central 41, Carlton 30
Hill City/Northland 58, McGregor 37
Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 47
Kelliher/Northome 75, Lake of the Woods 45
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 43, MACCRAY 30
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, Martin County West 26
Luverne 60, Edgerton 24
Minneota 82, Yellow Medicine East 56
Randolph 71, United Christian 53
Red Lake County 38, Bagley 32
Red Lake Falls 64, Climax/Fisher 52
Renville County West 56, Dawson-Boyd 45
Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 30
Rushford-Peterson 70, Schaeffer Academy 34
Sleepy Eye 71, Redwood Valley 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, New Ulm Cathedral 54
South St. Paul 54, Mounds Park Academy 33
Spirit Lake, Iowa 78, Worthington 66
St. Charles 48, Pine Island 44
St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 18
St. Paul Humboldt 47, Math and Science Academy 30
Two Harbors 56, Floodwood 36
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 51, Northern Freeze 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Esko vs. Pierz, ppd.
South Ridge vs. Northeast Range, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
