ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Associated Press

Where’s Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Russia’s top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin,...
kitco.com

Ukraine's foreign reserves hit $27.95 bln, topping pre-invasion level

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Tuesday that the country had $27.95 billion in foreign reserves as of Dec. 1. That figure topped the $27.42 billion in state coffers on the morning of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the bank said in a statement.
kitco.com

Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian mother not invited to meet Putin speaks out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with a group of Russian mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine. However, the founder of Russia's Council of Wives and Mothers - Olga Tsukanova - has accused the Kremlin of handpicking attendees and criticised Putin for not inviting her group. Critics say...
kitco.com

Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
kitco.com

Gas tariff hike accelerates rise in Russian weekly consumer prices

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose sharply in the week to Dec. 5, driven by higher electricity and gas tariffs, data published on Wednesday showed, a little over a week before the central bank will meet on interest rates for the final time this year. Russia's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy