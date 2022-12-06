ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Regis 76-59

WESTON – The Framingham State women’s baseball team overpowered Regis College by a score of 76-59 in non-conference play Saturday afternoon in Weston. Framingham State improves to 8-2. Regis College drops to 2-6 HOW IT HAPPENED:. Regis College took an early 7-2 lead over the visitors in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Win Season Opener 62-29

FRAMINGHAM – The back of their warm up shirts read “ALL IN” as the Framingham Flyers girls varsity basketball team kicked off the winter sports season on home court against the Attleboro High Bombardiers. The first quarter opened with both teams fighting to maintain control of the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Defeat Curry College 50-14

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s basketball team controlled the paint outscoring Curry College 50-14 inside as the Rams defeated the Colonels 74-56 Thursday evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham State improves to 7-2. Curry drops to 5-5.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84

FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Euphoria (Conides) Manikas

FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, Army Veteran & Restauranteur

FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lopez New Executive Director at Hoops & Homework

FRAMINGHAM – The Board of Hoops and Homework, a neighborhood-based after-school program, has appointed Kevin Lopez to lead the organization as the Executive Director. Lopez has served as the organization’s Program Director for the past 18 months. A native of Framingham, Lopez has worked over the last decade...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

