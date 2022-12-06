Read full article on original website
Flyers Open Season Wednesday Against Rival Natick High
FRAMINGHAM – Under first-year head coach Dan Riva, the Framingham High boys won the Cahoon Cup and qualified for post-season play. They lost the opening round MIAA game. With nine seniors on the varsity team, the Flyers are looking to do better than their #24 ranking in the MIAA post-season tournament.
Framingham State Defeats Regis 76-59
WESTON – The Framingham State women’s baseball team overpowered Regis College by a score of 76-59 in non-conference play Saturday afternoon in Weston. Framingham State improves to 8-2. Regis College drops to 2-6 HOW IT HAPPENED:. Regis College took an early 7-2 lead over the visitors in the...
Flyers Win Season Opener 62-29
FRAMINGHAM – The back of their warm up shirts read “ALL IN” as the Framingham Flyers girls varsity basketball team kicked off the winter sports season on home court against the Attleboro High Bombardiers. The first quarter opened with both teams fighting to maintain control of the...
Framingham Launching Middle School Wrestling Program in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham is launching a middle school wrestling program in 2023. Register now at https://www.familyid.com/programs/2023-middle-school-wrestling. The introduction to wrestling program is for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8. It is free to register. Program will be on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30.
With New Coach, Broncos Open Season This Weekend With 10 New Freshman, Too
FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical High School’s co-ed hockey program has a new coach, Framingham resident Michael Clark. The program is competing at a level below varsity for the 2022-23 season. Coach Clark said 10 freshman tried out for the program, “which is a record high in recent” years....
Coteau & Chapin To Lead Broncos, Who Open Season at Home on December 13
FRAMINGHAM – Last season, the Keefe Tech boys basketball finished the season at 8-9, and qualified for post-season for the first time in a decade, said Head Coach Kevin Bresciani. There are 13 hoopsters on the Broncos varsity team. They will be lead by senior captains Ashley Coteau and...
Rams Defeat Curry College 50-14
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s basketball team controlled the paint outscoring Curry College 50-14 inside as the Rams defeated the Colonels 74-56 Thursday evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham State improves to 7-2. Curry drops to 5-5.
Breaking: Burgess Finishes 7th at the National Cross-Country Championship
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the national Cross-Country Championship race in California today, November 10. This was the second consecutive year, Burgess had qualified for the race. His time today was 15:13.6 minutes in the 5K race. Of the 39 runners who...
Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84
FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
Brazil Plays Croatia in Quarterfinal World Cup Action
FRAMINGHAM – Brazil will play Croatia this morning, December 9 in World Cup action. The quarterfinal game starts at 10 a.m. Tropical Cafe on Route 126 is opening early for the game. Grill 135 on Waverely Street is also opening early for the game. The winner advances to the...
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
Bernadette J. Harrod, 77, Vietnam Veteran, Nurse, & Author
FRAMINGHAM – Bernadette J. Harrod of Daytona Beach, FL (formally of Framingham) passed away on November 22 at the age of 77. She leaves her wife Kathleen A. (Logan) and their daughter Taylor. In Framingham, she leaves her loving son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Richelle, and her grandchildren, Andrew...
Euphoria (Conides) Manikas
FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
PHOTOS: Wreaths Placed at Framingham Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, giant wreaths were placed at the City of Framingham’s cemeteries to honor Veterans. “We do this for the Veterans of the city, the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was one of the organizers.
Framingham Together Organization Launches Website To Support Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
FRAMINGHAM – An organization called “Framingham Together” launched its website this month. Framingham Together consists of more than 3 dozen “organizations that stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination of any kind and look to create and foster an inclusive community for all.”. The mission is...
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Zecker, Retired Framingham Public Schools Food Services Director
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard “Bernie“ Zecker of Framingham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2022. The son of Hyman and Esther Zecker, Bernie was born in Dorchester on August 13, 1934. Bernie began his career as an educator and then went on to become a food service...
Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, Army Veteran & Restauranteur
FRAMINGHAM – Tommy (Yit Wey) Wong, 89, of Framingham died peacefully on Saturday December 3, 2022. Tommy never backed down from life’s challenges and was extremely hard-working and patient. He always had a smile on his face and his motto was “it’s ok, I’m ok.” Tommy was passionate about all Boston sports and his five grandsons meant everything to him.
Lopez New Executive Director at Hoops & Homework
FRAMINGHAM – The Board of Hoops and Homework, a neighborhood-based after-school program, has appointed Kevin Lopez to lead the organization as the Executive Director. Lopez has served as the organization’s Program Director for the past 18 months. A native of Framingham, Lopez has worked over the last decade...
Donald (Don) Briggs, 82, Coast Guard Reserve & Postal Worker
FRAMINGHAM – Donald (Don) Briggs, age 82, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, after several years of declining health. Don was the son of William Briggs and Helen Briggs, and a long-time resident of Framingham, and a member of The Park Street Baptist Church. Don is survived by...
