Read full article on original website
Related
thefranklinnews.com
Grizzlies Week 14 Review | Game of the century?! (NOT CLICKBAIT)
Disclaimer: As a Franklin College student and member of the track and field team, I am obviously biased. If that’s a problem, go read a different weekly roundup of FC athletic events. It’s been a while since I mentioned my lack of pay and so I want to formally...
thefranklinnews.com
Meeting Goals
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship was a course that showed off all the miles ran in the hot blazing sun. All of the early mornings and most importantly all of the dedication sophomore John Asplund has put towards running. On Oct. 29 Asplund took fifth place overall...
thefranklinnews.com
Grizzlies Going Green
Franklin College recycling makes a journey miles away from campus to neighboring states like Kentucky and Michigan after being disposed of in green and yellow Ray’s Recycling bins. After going to Ray’s Recycling, the paper and carboard goes to Michigan or Wisconsin to paper mills, plastic goes to Louisville and metals go to Pittsburg.
thefranklinnews.com
Head Above Water
Swimmer and student Kosmo Wojack does more at Franklin than meets the eye, on top of being a student athlete Wojack still finds a way to make time for his passion of music. He said he loves swimming because of the team’s energy and competitiveness. Wojack tries to carry that same energy he has for swimming into his everyday life, including working with his band.
Comments / 0