ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy