FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Capital murder suspect out on $1.2M bond arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A capital murder suspect and a female passenger were both arrested after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Spring Wednesday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Cypresswood Drive. Deputies...
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
Judge sets $1.85M bond for father charged with murder in deaths of missing 2-year-old and her mother
His bond was set at $1.5 million for the capital murder charge in Nadia Lee's death and $350,000 for the murder charge in her mother, Nancy Reed's death.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
HCSO: Mother dies after being hit by Porsche while walking with family in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hit and killed while walking with her family in north Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Friday night before midnight on Rankin Road just east of the North Freeway. Deputies said the family of four was walking westbound on the shoulder...
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
Suspect seen using stolen card after aggravated robbery in west Houston, police say
Investigators said the victim was threatened with a weapon before being robbed by a man who is still on the loose four months later.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
Woman crossing street with husband in Baytown hit and killed in 'tragic accident,' deputies say
"It's very foggy out here. The driver never saw the pedestrian." Investigators said the woman and her husband were crossing the road, heading to a store, just before the deadly crash.
Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
