Minnesota Crookston Hockey Back Home Against North Dakota State; First Annual Teddy Bear Toss on Friday Hosted by Minnesota Crookston SAAC

Jackson Fuller Finishes with Four Points as Golden Eagles Dominate Bison in 8-1 Victory
Crookston, Minn. – Minnesota Crookston hockey exploded for seven third period goals to skate past North Dakota State on Friday night in the first annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game, 8-1. Minnesota Crookston improves to 13-2 on the season to continue their record start. The anticipation would be high at...
Minnesota Crookston Cruises to 10-2 Victory over Bison Behind Career Night from Larson
Crookston, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team was looking for their sixth sweep of the season and third inside the Crookston Sports Center this season against North Dakota State. Minnesota Crookston would dominate from start to finish for their third straight win. The Golden Eagles would...
Minnesota Crookston Men's Basketball Falls in Road Tilt to MSU Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team 101-72 Saturday, December 10 at Nemzek Hall. Lorenzo McGhee guided the Dragons with 23 points. Minnesota Crookston fell to 1-10 (0-5 NSIC) with Saturday's loss. MSU Moorhead improved to 9-2 (4-1 NSIC) with...
Golden Eagle Women's Basketball Falls to Dragons 71-50 in Conference Road Game
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead controlled the paint and the boards Saturday, December 10 to claim a 71-50 win over the University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team at Nemzek Hall. MSU Moorhead had 43 rebounds to 25 for the Golden Eagles. They scored 44 points in the paint Saturday.
Northern State Pulls Away for Friday Night Win over Minnesota Crookston
Aberdeen, S.D. – Chandler Meeks (Fr., G, Omaha, Neb.) and Blaize Sagna (So., G, London, England) each added 15 points, but it wasn't enough for the Golden Eagles, who fell, 81-62, to Northern State in men's basketball action on Friday night. The Golden Eagles fall to 1-9 (0-4 NSIC)...
