Disenfranchised Grief—Grief That Doesn’t Fit Society’s Standards and Is Not Often Acknowledged—Is Complex But Common
We’re led to believe that grief can be quantified and divvied up into distinct stages. We also tend to associate it with specific events, typically the death of a loved one. But grief is more nuanced and pervasive than popular perceptions would have us believe. We see this with...
Opinion: How To Tell When The Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Has Begun
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
I was diagnosed with persistent complex bereavement disorder after my grandfather's death. It changed how I view my grief.
I remember exactly where I was when my grandfather died: right by his bedside, my head on his stomach as he took his last breaths. That day was the worst day of my life and still is even five years later. Before his death, I had never experienced such a...
psychologytoday.com
The Problem of Male Grief
Men have no sanctioned way of grieving, yet grief is not a choice. Many men have become accustomed to not feeling their emotions. The underlying wounds of masculinity were by and large caused by men, and healing is accelerated in the company of other men. Over the last 30 years,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
psychologytoday.com
The Morbid Cost of Denying Death
People handle the dilemma of death by devising an "immortality project" that makes them feel heroic and symbolically immortal. Conscious and unconscious worries about death, if unaddressed, threaten one's well-being and ability to show up fully for life. Being willing to fully participate in life tends to quell anxieties and...
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
psychologytoday.com
Dealing With Grief During the Holidays
At least 35 percent of individuals don't look forward to the holidays because of the loss of a loved one. Grief is complicated and unpredictable. It's important to give yourself time to grieve and heal from the loss of a loved one. During the grieving process, it's important not to...
What Happens To Our Sense Of Touch As We Age?
Aging brings many changes. Our skin may lose elasticity and our cognitive functions become less nimble. But how does aging affects our sense of touch?
verywellmind.com
What’s The Relationship Between Grief and Stress?
After the loss of a friend or family member, sometimes it’s tricky to know if you’re grieving or stressed. While both are natural responses to the death of someone you cared about, here’s information so you can recognize the ways in which grief and stress are similar as well as different.
