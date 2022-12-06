ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at 71

Iconic Emmy -winning comic actress Kirstie Alley, known for her work on Cheers , Veronica's Closet , and the Look Who's Talking films alongside John Travolta , has passed away at the age of 71.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Alley's children True and Lillie Parker wrote, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

The statement continued:

She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

Alley's career began in earnest with her role as Lieutenant Saavik in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan . After more movie appearances, she was cast as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom Cheers , where she was a cast mainstay from 1987 to 1993, winning the 1991 Emmy award for Best Actress in a comedy.

After Cheers , Alley won her second Emmy for her role in the TV movie, David's Mother. She went on to star in another sitcom, Veronica's Closet, from 1997 through 2000, later becoming a spokesperson for Jenny Craig in the early 2000s.

In their statement about her death, Alley's children also wrote that they were "grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care."

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating," the statement continued, "were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

