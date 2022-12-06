Read full article on original website
In second visit to FSU and nearing a decision, TE Kyle Morlock learns more about the people and the offense
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is in the tight end transfer market looking to upgrade the position for next season when they expect to return a high-powered offensive attack. One target at the position for FSU is Division II All-American Kyle Morlock, who is transferring from Shorter University. Morlock, who previously...
Top247 DL Rueben Bain has Florida State in top two after official visit to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE -- Top247 defensive lineman Rueben Bain made his way to Florida State this weekend for an official visit with Mike Norvell and his coaching staff. Bain arrived on Friday and departed on Sunday morning -- accompanied by several family members. "It was a good experience, good connection with coaches,...
Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey recaps Florida State official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted Penn State defensive back commitment Conrad Hussey on campus over the weekend for an official visit. It was the first time Hussey's been on FSU's campus since taking a trip to Tallahassee all the way back in June. "FSU was great, I'm not going to...
UVA LB commit Kamren Robinson comments on FSU official visit, shares what's next
TALLAHASSEE -- Kamren Robinson enjoyed his official visit to Florida State. The Virginia linebacker pledge spoke with Noles247 about the trip to Tallahassee. "Overall it was nice," Robinson said afterwards. "Nice visit. I just loved everything about it. The coaches, players [they] seemed connected." The recruits had a cooking competition...
Damari Brown accompanies his brother during his FSU official visit, talks upcoming plans and making a decision
TALLAHASSEE -- Damari Brown arrived at Florida State for an unofficial visit this weekend, joining his older brother -- UCF corner transfer Davonte Brown -- who was in Tallahassee for an official visit. The younger Brown, who plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is one of the top...
Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
