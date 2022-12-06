ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Boiling Water Notice Has Been Lifted In Harker Heights

Harker Heights, Texas I am so excited to announce that the water boil notice that had recently been in effect is finally being lifted. The City of Harker Heights has given the all-clear to water service in the 600 block of Indian Trail, which means normal water usage can resume and all services have been restored following a clean water quality test.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Make Room On Your Plate for the Fort Hood Drive-Thru Food Distribution Dec. 10

Killeen, Texas -- Mark your calendars, because the Killeen Food Care Center is looking to feed hundreds of military and veteran families in the Fort Hood area on Dec 10. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has put together and will be hosting a drive-through food distribution event on Saturday, December 10 from 9am - 1pm at the Food Care Center in Killeen. Being a military spouse, these types of events are near and dear to my heart and I'm always going to share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Woman Pleads Guilty of Involvement In Vanessa Guillen’s Murder

The tragic death of a Fort Hood, Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen had made headlines worldwide, shaken up the culture and command at Fort Hood, and and has even become the subject of a lengthy Netflix documentary. With the lead suspect dead by his own hand and his alleged accomplice awaiting trail for so long, it was starting to feel as if we might never see any sort of justice served.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy