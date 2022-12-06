Read full article on original website
Boiling Water Notice Has Been Lifted In Harker Heights
Harker Heights, Texas I am so excited to announce that the water boil notice that had recently been in effect is finally being lifted. The City of Harker Heights has given the all-clear to water service in the 600 block of Indian Trail, which means normal water usage can resume and all services have been restored following a clean water quality test.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
Justice is Getting Cold as Temple, TX Soup Throwing Case is Delayed Again
(Temple, Texas) - One of the craziest stories of 2021 has an update regarding a court date for Amanda Martinez, who some in Central Texas know as the "Temple soup thrower." We're all eager to see how this case will turn out, but it looks like there's been a delay.
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Celebrate Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton, Texas This Weekend
The City of Belton, Texas is celebrating their annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail events. Of course I have the the rundown of fun activities for you right here. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, school choirs, and of course a ton of twinkling lights, a Christmas parade, and Santa Claus.
Celebrate The Holiday Under The Stars in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
(Killeen, Texas) - The City of Killeen's Holiday Under The Stars weekend is back! They have five shiny events lined up for everyone to enjoy. I of course have the scoop, and I'm going to share the weekend lineup with you. Friday Dec. 2. Holiday Market. Ok, let’s let’s start...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Make Room On Your Plate for the Fort Hood Drive-Thru Food Distribution Dec. 10
Killeen, Texas -- Mark your calendars, because the Killeen Food Care Center is looking to feed hundreds of military and veteran families in the Fort Hood area on Dec 10. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has put together and will be hosting a drive-through food distribution event on Saturday, December 10 from 9am - 1pm at the Food Care Center in Killeen. Being a military spouse, these types of events are near and dear to my heart and I'm always going to share them with you.
Come Jingle And Mingle At The CTC Bell Tower in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - Are you ready for the most wonderful time of the year? Christmas is finally coming, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season than to enjoy a lighting ceremony with your family complete with fun, food, and opportunities to create memories. If that sounds good to you, Central Texas college has an event coming up you simply must attend.
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
Killeen, Texas Is One of 8 Top Cities In the State Headed Toward A Housing Crisis
OK, let’s be real honest here: the current housing market conditions in Killeen, Texas have been quite fluid. I know firsthand, because we were on the hunt when we first got here and things have taken a turn. Folks right now aren't selling because they want to and are going to make a huge profit. They are selling because they can't afford to live anymore.
Happy Holidays Temple, Texas: Christmas Parade To Be Held Dec. 5th
(Temple, Texas) - It's finally and for some of us, officially, the holiday season. Celebrations are well underway all over the state of Texas. Previous data even shows that Texas is more festive during the season. Central Texas is in full swing of celebrations of course. Lights, Christmas inflatables, and...
Temple, Texas Rotary Club Hosts Double Deed Downtown Food Drive and Fundraiser
The Rotary club of Temple, Texas is putting on a double fundraising project. It's kind of cool too. 1 club, 2 projects, supporting 2 non-profits, at 2 downtown Temple locations. Club members will simultaneously be hosting the First Friday in Downtown Temple on December 2. "Fill The Truck" What I...
Killeen, Texas Woman Pleads Guilty of Involvement In Vanessa Guillen’s Murder
The tragic death of a Fort Hood, Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen had made headlines worldwide, shaken up the culture and command at Fort Hood, and and has even become the subject of a lengthy Netflix documentary. With the lead suspect dead by his own hand and his alleged accomplice awaiting trail for so long, it was starting to feel as if we might never see any sort of justice served.
University of Texas at Austin Welcomes Matthew McConaughey As Professor Of Practice
Our beloved Matthew McConaughey is returning to the University of Texas at Austin as Professor of Practice. He got rave reviews in his visiting professor role, and is now coming back in spring of 2023 to co-teach a new course. Who's Excited?. His return to University of Texas in Austin...
