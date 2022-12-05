Read full article on original website
Fast-growing NSI has moved into 152,000 sq. ft. facility in Huntersville
Dec. 7. Huntersville-based NSI Industries, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC, and building technology product solutions, has officially moved into its new 152,000-square-foot headquarters and distribution center on Reese Boulevard. “NSI has grown exponentially over the past several years, and we needed both office and distribution space to accommodate that...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
lincolntimesnews.com
Leedy family passes on a legacy: Lincoln Times-News under new ownership
LINCOLNTON – A community newspaper that’s been owned and managed by the Leedy family since 1961 has passed on to a new owner. As of Dec. 1, the new owner of Lincoln Times-News is HRN Broadcasting, Inc. with Lanny Ford as the publisher. Guy Leedy purchased Lincoln Times...
WBTV
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville news briefs
The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
Multi-million dollar settlement reached with Tepper company from botched Panthers project, York County says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County, South Carolina government has announced a resolution on a settlement with a David Tepper-owned company in the fallout of the failed building project that would have seen the Carolina Panthers headquartered in the city of Rock Hill. In a news release shared...
caldwelljournal.com
AMOREM’S Valdese Patient Care Unit Reopening
VALDESE, NC (December 6, 2022) — AMOREM’s Valdese Patient Care Unit will reopen on December 3, 2022. “I am honored to help announce the reopening of the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” says AMOREM Board of Directors Chairperson, Jordan Greene. “The compassionate care that patients, families and loved ones have been accustomed to receiving in the Valdese Patient Care Unit has always been one of the organization’s most important endeavors. As AMOREM continues to work through staffing shortages, the goal of reopening all facilities was never lost.”
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
qcnews.com
Identity Crisis: After latest exit, Panthers fans hesitant to buy jerseys
'Maybe a nice polo.' Longtime Panthers fans tell us the inconsistency of the starting lineup is taking a toll on them. Identity Crisis: After latest exit, Panthers fans …. 'Maybe a nice polo.' Longtime Panthers fans tell us the inconsistency of the starting lineup is taking a toll on them.
Catawba casino violated gaming laws, report finds
The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated gaming laws and faces the potential for high fines and even the possibility of the facility's closure, according to a report from the National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday. The commission, which oversees regulatory compliance and integrity for tribal gaming operations,...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
WBTV
Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Development will launch a pilot parking program within the Municipal Service District (MSD) beginning on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The pilot program will run for one year to evaluate demand. While the City offers on-street and off-street parking, this program will provide business owners, employees...
Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
ncsu.edu
Scientists Prepare for Exploding Christmas Tree Seeds
More than 1,000 Christmas trees growing at a western North Carolina research facility have not matured yet, but already, North Carolina State University researchers are making plans to capture and care for their seeds. That’s because the trees’ cones are known to crumble and shoot out their seeds into the breeze.
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
businesstodaync.com
A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant
Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
