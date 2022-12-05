ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast-growing NSI has moved into 152,000 sq. ft. facility in Huntersville

Dec. 7. Huntersville-based NSI Industries, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC, and building technology product solutions, has officially moved into its new 152,000-square-foot headquarters and distribution center on Reese Boulevard. “NSI has grown exponentially over the past several years, and we needed both office and distribution space to accommodate that...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville news briefs

The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November. To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification...
STATESVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

AMOREM’S Valdese Patient Care Unit Reopening

VALDESE, NC (December 6, 2022) — AMOREM’s Valdese Patient Care Unit will reopen on December 3, 2022. “I am honored to help announce the reopening of the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” says AMOREM Board of Directors Chairperson, Jordan Greene. “The compassionate care that patients, families and loved ones have been accustomed to receiving in the Valdese Patient Care Unit has always been one of the organization’s most important endeavors. As AMOREM continues to work through staffing shortages, the goal of reopening all facilities was never lost.”
VALDESE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Catawba casino violated gaming laws, report finds

The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated gaming laws and faces the potential for high fines and even the possibility of the facility's closure, according to a report from the National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday. The commission, which oversees regulatory compliance and integrity for tribal gaming operations,...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play

NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s Downtown Development launches pilot parking program in downtown

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Development will launch a pilot parking program within the Municipal Service District (MSD) beginning on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The pilot program will run for one year to evaluate demand. While the City offers on-street and off-street parking, this program will provide business owners, employees...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Feds say casino in Kings Mountain violated US law over business agreements

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal investigation found the Catawba Indian Nation’s Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain violated U.S. law. The National Indian Gaming Commission issued a Notice of Violation to the casino after it found issues with the casino’s business agreements. It found the Catawba Nation gave a company, Kings Mountain Sky Boat Partners, management authority over the casino without an approved management contract.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
ncsu.edu

Scientists Prepare for Exploding Christmas Tree Seeds

More than 1,000 Christmas trees growing at a western North Carolina research facility have not matured yet, but already, North Carolina State University researchers are making plans to capture and care for their seeds. That’s because the trees’ cones are known to crumble and shoot out their seeds into the breeze.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant

Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

