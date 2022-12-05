Read full article on original website
Ferguson Acquires HVAC Distributor Airefco Inc.
WOKINGHAM, U.K. — Ferguson plc on Friday announced the acquisition of Airefco Inc., a distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 1957 as a Carrier HVAC distributor, Airefco is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon. It employs 191 associates across eleven locations and distributes Carrier and Bryant brands to customers in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
NASHUA, N.H. — Datanomix, maker of the industry’s only Automated Production Intelligence software platform, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Vallen to offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers. Datanomix is well known for its No Operator Input approach to production monitoring. The...
Genuine Parts Company Promotes Stengel to COO
ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Company announced Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed William P. Stengel to the position of president and chief operating officer and Christopher T. Galla to the position of senior vice president and general counsel, effective Jan. 1. Stengel joined the company in 2019...
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply
Metalworking and industrial product distributor BlackHawk Industrial announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Thomas Industrial Supply. The Oklahoma-based company said the addition of the Wisconsin distributor would bolster BlackHawk's position in the Upper Midwest and nationwide. BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said Thomas is "a great fit for our team and culture."
PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited
ADDISON, Ill. — PT Holdings, the parent company of Parts Town — leader in the high-tech distribution of foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts and related products — on Monday unveiled its new brand, Parts Town Unlimited. In addition, the company announced a number of...
Ferguson Q1 Sales Up 17%, Earnings 18%
Plumbing and heating distribution giant Ferguson posted double-digit increases in sales, profit and earnings in the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The U.K.-based company said its three-month net sales of $7.9 billion were up 16.6% over the $6.8 billion reported in the same period last year. Ferguson saw 12.7% revenue growth from organic operations and a 2.7% contribution from acquisitions. The latest quarter had an additional selling day that added another 1.5%, helping offset a 0.3% impact from foreign currency exchange rates.
