Plumbing and heating distribution giant Ferguson posted double-digit increases in sales, profit and earnings in the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The U.K.-based company said its three-month net sales of $7.9 billion were up 16.6% over the $6.8 billion reported in the same period last year. Ferguson saw 12.7% revenue growth from organic operations and a 2.7% contribution from acquisitions. The latest quarter had an additional selling day that added another 1.5%, helping offset a 0.3% impact from foreign currency exchange rates.

1 DAY AGO