Rio, WI

Comments / 27

Manee North
5d ago

Tell me how a person does more prison time for this than someone that murders someone.

SavagePZZA
3d ago

""Longtime" owner of Johnson "Sausage Shop" "headed" to prison for "failing" to pay taxes"Am I the only one who who sees so many things that are just SO wrong with this title though? 😂😁😆🤣

Bishop
5d ago

interesting. Hunter Bidens been to court already for same thing only owes WAY more and he still hasn't received anything.

fortatkinsononline.com

Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge

Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-10-22 fdl property tax rates decline

The City of Fond du Lac says property tax rates continue to decline. The property tax rate for property owners in the City of Fond du Lac will be lower for 2023 tax bills than for any year since 2010. The current mill rate will be $22.91. That compares to a mill rate of $23.16 13 years ago. The mill rate is based upon taxes levied by the county, the City of Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac School District and Moraine Park Technical College. At over $3.7 billion, the equalized value of the real estate property in the City of Fond du Lac has reached its highest level in the city’s history.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county drug bust

A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Marklein talks GOP priorities as he co-chairs powerful budget-writing committee

MADISON, Wis. — While there are still meetings to be held on the horizon, one of the chairs of the state’s powerful budget-writing committee, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, has something that he certainly wants to see back on the docket for the state’s budget. “We did eliminate the personal property tax, but that was vetoed last session,” Marklein said....
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict. RELATED:...
MADISON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/9/22 Ripon Police Chief Defends Investigation and The Community

Ripon Police Chief Bill Wallner took to social media Thursday to comment on allegations made against the Courts, the Police Department, and the City of Ripon as a community. The allegations were made by a 23-year-old woman in a video posted on Tik Tok. In the video she claims she was kidnapped when she was 15 and had two kids with an older man from Ripon who took her. She says the man was fined $500 for being with a minor and she wasn’t asked to testify. She says she was able to get away from the man who is now fighting for equal custody of the children. She claims the man is abusing the children when he has them every other weekend. Chief Wallner says investigative files in the case were pulled and reviewed. He says the department’s investigation into the case went further than the video contended and led to an arrest. Wallner says his department takes any allegations of sexual assault, crimes against children, as well as any other offenses seriously, and will investigate those to make sure that alleged offenders are brought to justice. He says they will continue to be a voice for victims in the community.
RIPON, WI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station

Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
WATERTOWN, WI
KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

