Manee North
5d ago
Tell me how a person does more prison time for this than someone that murders someone.
17
SavagePZZA
3d ago
""Longtime" owner of Johnson "Sausage Shop" "headed" to prison for "failing" to pay taxes"Am I the only one who who sees so many things that are just SO wrong with this title though? 😂😁😆🤣
4
Bishop
5d ago
interesting. Hunter Bidens been to court already for same thing only owes WAY more and he still hasn't received anything.
4
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Women's Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to 'give it all we have' in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"
fortatkinsononline.com
Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge
Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
radioplusinfo.com
12-10-22 fdl property tax rates decline
The City of Fond du Lac says property tax rates continue to decline. The property tax rate for property owners in the City of Fond du Lac will be lower for 2023 tax bills than for any year since 2010. The current mill rate will be $22.91. That compares to a mill rate of $23.16 13 years ago. The mill rate is based upon taxes levied by the county, the City of Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac School District and Moraine Park Technical College. At over $3.7 billion, the equalized value of the real estate property in the City of Fond du Lac has reached its highest level in the city’s history.
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops files motion to dismiss homicide charges
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend filed for a motion to dismiss homicide charges before trial. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing a friend she had been taking care of in 2018. Prosecutors said Kurczewski also stole money from the victim.
Marklein talks GOP priorities as he co-chairs powerful budget-writing committee
MADISON, Wis. — While there are still meetings to be held on the horizon, one of the chairs of the state’s powerful budget-writing committee, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, has something that he certainly wants to see back on the docket for the state’s budget. “We did eliminate the personal property tax, but that was vetoed last session,” Marklein said....
nbc15.com
DOJ: Cambria sausage shop owner sentenced to prison after not paying taxes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambria sausage shop owner was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to failing to pay taxes to the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Christa Johnson was ordered to serve one year in prison, pay a $25,000 fine and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
madisoncommons.org
Dane County residents vote in favor of marijuana legalization in the general election
In the Nov. 8 general election, Dane County residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding resolutions in support of legalizing marijuana and wiping out records of those with marijuana-related convictions. According to unofficial election results, about 82% of voters in the county were in favor of both the legalization...
wpr.org
Health care associations urge Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule against court-ordered ivermectin for COVID-19
Two health care associations are weighing in on a Wisconsin Supreme Court case considering whether a Waukesha hospital should have been forced to give a patient ivermectin for COVID-19. The American Medical Association and Wisconsin Medical Society filed the amicus brief Wednesday. It argues ivermectin hasn't been proven effective in...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of...
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict. RELATED:...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/9/22 Ripon Police Chief Defends Investigation and The Community
Ripon Police Chief Bill Wallner took to social media Thursday to comment on allegations made against the Courts, the Police Department, and the City of Ripon as a community. The allegations were made by a 23-year-old woman in a video posted on Tik Tok. In the video she claims she was kidnapped when she was 15 and had two kids with an older man from Ripon who took her. She says the man was fined $500 for being with a minor and she wasn’t asked to testify. She says she was able to get away from the man who is now fighting for equal custody of the children. She claims the man is abusing the children when he has them every other weekend. Chief Wallner says investigative files in the case were pulled and reviewed. He says the department’s investigation into the case went further than the video contended and led to an arrest. Wallner says his department takes any allegations of sexual assault, crimes against children, as well as any other offenses seriously, and will investigate those to make sure that alleged offenders are brought to justice. He says they will continue to be a voice for victims in the community.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station
Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
