Ripon Police Chief Bill Wallner took to social media Thursday to comment on allegations made against the Courts, the Police Department, and the City of Ripon as a community. The allegations were made by a 23-year-old woman in a video posted on Tik Tok. In the video she claims she was kidnapped when she was 15 and had two kids with an older man from Ripon who took her. She says the man was fined $500 for being with a minor and she wasn’t asked to testify. She says she was able to get away from the man who is now fighting for equal custody of the children. She claims the man is abusing the children when he has them every other weekend. Chief Wallner says investigative files in the case were pulled and reviewed. He says the department’s investigation into the case went further than the video contended and led to an arrest. Wallner says his department takes any allegations of sexual assault, crimes against children, as well as any other offenses seriously, and will investigate those to make sure that alleged offenders are brought to justice. He says they will continue to be a voice for victims in the community.

RIPON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO