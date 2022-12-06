Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic Milk Truck Segment During WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown this week to celebrate his birthday with his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Olympic Gold Medalist recreated an iconic segment during the show as well. Kurt Angle arrived in the ring to celebrate his birthday during the show’s main event, but was interrupted by...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Explains Creating Iron Survivor Challenge Match When NXT Lost WarGames
NXT Deadline just concluded and what a Premium Live Event it turned out to be. One of the focal points of the show was the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, where 5 men or women competed for the chance to face the NXT Women’s or NXT Champion in the future.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Paid Tribute To John Cena During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. This year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also loves John Cena and decided to pay tribute to him recently. As seen...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
ringsidenews.com
New Day Wins Tag Team Titles During NXT Deadline
The New Day are one of the most successful tag teams in the world today. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have won top titles in WWE. Tonight, they added new straps to their already-impressive collection. The New Day squared off against Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship during...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Accidentally Injured Chris Jericho During AEW Brawl
Chris Jericho has done a lot for the pro wrestling industry, as he has always been a valuable asset to any company he has been a part of. This includes AEW, where he remains a mainstay. He’s seen some bumps and bruises in AEW, and it seems CM Punk was responsible for injuring his throat once.
ringsidenews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Links Up With Kurt Angle & Gable Steveson On WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle capped off the December 9, 2022 of Friday Night SmackDown with a big birthday celebration that also involved a giant milk truck. The WWE Hall of Famer linked up with Triple H as well. Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with Gable Steveson....
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham
Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange
Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Drops Cryptic Message To Charlotte Flair Amid WWE Return Reports
Asuka has been part of the WWE family for 6 years now and her sheer dominance in NXT continues to be unmatched. She made a name for herself by becoming a multi-time women’s champion in the company as well. In fact, she dropped another cryptic post regarding her future in WWE again.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says His Barbed Wire Match Against Eddie Kingston Was Cut Short
Chris Jericho’s feud with Eddie Kingston was one of the best feuds in AEW this year. After months of Jericho’s snide remarks regarding Kingston, the storyline culminated in a match between the two men at AEW Fyter Fest. It was decided that they would face off in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match.
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Blackheart Shares X-Ray Of Injured Hand
Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler over the past several weeks. Although Ronda defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, this rivalry is far from over between the two women. This week after SmackDown, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Legado Del Fantasma. However, the focus...
