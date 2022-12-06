Read full article on original website
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
Liv Morgan Paid Tribute To John Cena During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. This year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also loves John Cena and decided to pay tribute to him recently. As seen...
Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic Milk Truck Segment During WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown this week to celebrate his birthday with his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Olympic Gold Medalist recreated an iconic segment during the show as well. Kurt Angle arrived in the ring to celebrate his birthday during the show’s main event, but was interrupted by...
New Day Wins Tag Team Titles During NXT Deadline
The New Day are one of the most successful tag teams in the world today. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have won top titles in WWE. Tonight, they added new straps to their already-impressive collection. The New Day squared off against Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship during...
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge During NXT Deadline
Roxanne Perez won the Women’s Breakout Tournament, but failed to beat NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Tonight, she clinched another opportunity to challenge for the title. Roxanne Perez took on Kiana James, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline...
Future Of Iron Survivor Challenge Matches Revealed
NXT has gone through a ton of changes over the past few months, especially after Triple H took over. This included going back to its roots as the black and gold brand. NXT Deadline debuted Iron Survivor Challenge matches and Shawn Michaels addressed their future recently after two very successful outings.
CM Punk Accidentally Injured Chris Jericho During AEW Brawl
Chris Jericho has done a lot for the pro wrestling industry, as he has always been a valuable asset to any company he has been a part of. This includes AEW, where he remains a mainstay. He’s seen some bumps and bruises in AEW, and it seems CM Punk was responsible for injuring his throat once.
WWE Reveals Shotzi Blackheart’s Injury Status During SmackDown
Shotzi Blackheart failed to beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, Shotzi suffered a nasty injury at the hands of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler. Shotzi Blackheart was jumped by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler before WWE SmackDown this...
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
MJF’s Fiancée Roasts Him Over Looking Chubbier Than She Paints Him In Her Art
MJF is considered one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. His dedication to his craft has earned him a ton of props from fans and pro wrestlers alike. This includes MJF’s interactions with his family, as his fiancée recently roasted him as well.
NXT Is Getting Bron Breakker ‘Ready To Go’ For WWE Main Roster
Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since his NXT debut. In such a short duration, he has won the NXT Championship twice and is currently the reigning Champion. Breakker is the perfect combination of size and agility. That being said, his future on the WWE main roster seems bright, but how long will fans have to wait?
Asuka Drops Cryptic Message To Charlotte Flair Amid WWE Return Reports
Asuka has been part of the WWE family for 6 years now and her sheer dominance in NXT continues to be unmatched. She made a name for herself by becoming a multi-time women’s champion in the company as well. In fact, she dropped another cryptic post regarding her future in WWE again.
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange
Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
Chris Jericho Says Good Riddance To William Regal After AEW Exit
William Regal surprised the entire wrestling community when he showed up at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Following his debut, he quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club. That faction featured two of AEW’s top stars, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Now, the BCC is no more, and Chris Jericho seems very happy about this.
Kofi Kingston Reacts To Breaking All-Time WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston is certainly a proper veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in WWE for over a decade. He has competed in several memorable matches and won various championships. This included him winning the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline as well. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
Shotzi Blackheart Shares X-Ray Of Injured Hand
Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler over the past several weeks. Although Ronda defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, this rivalry is far from over between the two women. This week after SmackDown, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Legado Del Fantasma. However, the focus...
