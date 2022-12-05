Read full article on original website
Undefeated teams Gore, Fairview collide in Class A championship game
By Patrick Kays Gore photo by George Mitchell Gore's historic season will come to a close on Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. The Pirates were at the same location for the Class A championship last year, but watching in the stands. This ...
Mission Prep defeats Clovis at home, remains unbeaten
The Mission Prep Royals remain unbeaten in their 2022 Boys Basketball campaign after defeating Clovis Friday, 60-28.
