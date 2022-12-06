Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
'More the merrier': Xander joins stacked Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres wrapped up Winter Meetings week with a Friday afternoon press conference at Petco Park, where they introduced the newest Padre to the city of San Diego. Or should we say ... Xan Diego. "I'm looking forward," said Xander Bogaerts, fresh off signing his 11-year, $280...
MLB
Explore the Angels' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
MLB
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
MLB
Trevor Williams agrees to 2-year deal with Nats (report)
The Nationals appeared to bolster their pitching depth Friday, agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Trevor Williams, according to multiple reports. The team has not confirmed the signing, which was first reported by Mark Zuckerman of MASN. A 30-year-old swingman, Williams bounced between the rotation and bullpen...
MLB
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 10
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 10. In 1966, Renko had a decision to make when he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders after a good football career at Kansas: professional football or professional baseball? He was already playing Minor League ball by then after signing with the Mets in 1965, and after seeing how often football players got hurt, Renko decided to stick with baseball. He turned it into a 15-year Major League career. The Kansas City, Kan., native began his big league career with the Expos and pitched for eight years in Montreal before a trade sent him to the Cubs in 1976. Renko then had stints with the White Sox, A’s, Red Sox and Angels. After pitching for the Royals in 1983, he called it a career. Renko finished his career with a 3.99 ERA and 134 wins, accumulating 23.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.
MLB
Biggest single-season win gains in divisional era
Every season has its storylines, and in 2022, one of the most captivating surrounded the Baltimore Orioles. After a five-year rebuild that reached staggering depths (including a season in which they finished 61 games out of first place), the tides have turned in Baltimore. With a brand new core, the 2022 Orioles clawed their way into contention and hung around until the final week of the season, closing out the year with an 83-79 record, just a year after a 52-110 last-place finish. This turnaround made them just the fifth team since 1969 to gain 31+ wins in a single season.
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
Mets building to win now … and long term
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets may win. The Mets may lose. No matter what, the Mets are going to be expensive. After agreeing to terms over...
MLB
The offseason's biggest winners ... so far
It is far too early to start declaring winners and losers from the Hot Stove already. The Winter Meetings just ended! Carlos Correa hasn’t signed anywhere, Dansby Swanson hasn’t either, Carlos Rodón is still out there! We’re still just getting started!. But still: We’ve learned a...
MLB
Is it freak-out time for clubs that missed out at Meetings?
The Winter Meetings are over. The offseason is not. So although we just had a wild week in San Diego, it is not advisable to make any major declarations based off what did -- and did not -- get done at that high-visibility industry gathering. But sometimes fans can’t help...
