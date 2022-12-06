ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Strike: Troubled Blood review – This drama should be cherished. It’s the BBC at its best

Strike: Troubled Blood really is an extraordinarily fine crime drama, where a range of exceptional talents come together to create something that is actually greater than the sum of its very formidable parts. That is something rare and to be cherished. And indeed watched, and I can unreservedly commend this four-parter as a highlight of your festive viewing (along with the latter stages of the World Cup, obviously). It starts brilliantly, but gets better, and there are some surprising and compelling star performances to come.It’s the latest adaptation, by Tom Edge, of the Strike detective works of JK Rowling...
Parmalee’s Fortunes Turned After They Made One Small Change

Parmalee's Matt Thomas isn't shy to admit that before "Just the Way" started to catch on at country radio, the group was scuffling. Then, their new manager suggested one change and their fortunes turned. It wasn't quite that easy, but talking to Taste of Country, Thomas gives a lot of...
Randy Houser’s Measure of Success? Providing Stability to His Family

Randy Houser has seen a successful career with six studio albums and multiple hit songs, but he says those accomplishments aren't the meter by which he measures his success. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Houser says that the biggest reward he's received throughout his nearly 15-year career has been giving his family the life he didn't have during his own upbringing in Mississippi.
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’

Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Fox Cancels ‘Monarch’ After One Season

FOX has canceled the country music soap opera Monarch after just one season. The Hollywood Reporter relates that the show — which debuted to reasonable ratings before subsequently struggling — broadcast its final episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), wrapping its first and final season. Monarch was highly...
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

