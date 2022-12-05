ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

KOLR10 News

Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
5 On Your Side

3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash

A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

FBI arrests Nixa man on bank robbery charge

NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested on a charge of bank robbery by force or violence yesterday, Dec. 6. Kyle Bradley Whitmore, 39, of Nixa, is being held in the Greene County Jail after being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to federal court documents, Whitmore is accused of committing a […]
NIXA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released

UPDATE (12/5/22) — The final autopsy results for Attorney Brian Byrd have been received by Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, ruling Byrd’s death as a suicide. Previous Story OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Two people found dead in Springfield home ruled murder/suicide

12/6 UPDATE: After an investigation by the Springfield Police Department, two deaths in a Springfield home have been ruled a murder-suicide. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a home on West Whiteside Street after receiving information that two people were inside with gunshot wounds. When […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

