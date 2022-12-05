King Charles III and Queen Camilla have revealed the photograph they chose for their Christmas card this year, their first since taking on their new roles.The image, taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, shows the royal couple smiling at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September.It marks Charles’ first Christmas card since he became King earlier this year following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The monarch is pictured from a side profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie, while the Queen Consort is wearing a green suit and matching hat with...

34 MINUTES AGO