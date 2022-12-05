Read full article on original website
Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson and Kate Bush
Harry Styles didn’t skip a beat when a fan rushed the stage during his show in Brazil. NME reports a fan ran onto the stage while Harry was singing “What Makes You Beautiful,” but security quickly tackled the intruder. “Well, that was different,” Harry quipped while thanking security before joking, “I’m shooketh! I’m shooketh!”
