Sterling Fire Department and City Council Hold Ceremonies to Honor the Memory of Garrett Ramos on the One Year Anniversary of His Line of Duty Death

nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Fire Department Light Display Vandalized Over the Weekend
Rock Falls Tourism says all the businesses that have contributed to this year’s Holiday Lights Display have done an amazing job , that’s why it’s a shame that someone thought it would be ok to mess with one of the displays. The Coloma Township Park District reports...
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
nrgmediadixon.com
An Estimate of Over 10,000 Persons Came to This Year’s Christmas Walk
The Christmas Walks always seems to be the finale of events in Dixon and this year’s Christmas Walk has every indication of being a success. The Dixon Chamber of Commerce estimates that over 10,000 people came to downtown Dixon. There were also 30 businesses involved and over 20 vendors.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute
On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
starvedrock.media
Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park
An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Ice Skating Rink Sees Many Improvements, Now it Just Has to Get Colder
While everyone is enjoying the temperatures in the 40’s at the moment, the Dixon Park District is hoping it gets colder. For the past couple of years, the ice skating rink has been a popular addition to the city and the Park District. However, the weather needs to be freezing or below so the ice will be solid for skating.
WIFR
Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Provides Seed Money for Creation of Economic Development Coalition
When a factory or warehouse or some other business comes into Ogle County they need to go the city they are putting the business in. In the modern world, these businesses have an impact on the entirety of the county. Because economic development has become regional, for the past several years there has been a push to create a coalition of communities for economic development. That seems to be happening.
nrgmediadixon.com
Local Weekend Sports Scoreboard- Dixon Basketball Sweeps Both Boys and Girls Games
Local High School Weekend Scoreboard 12/9/2022 and 12/10/2022. Reaper Classic (Plano)- 1. Yorkville Christian 247.5 2. Oregon 184 3. Tremont 158.5 4. Chicago DeLaSalle 153.5 5. Princeton 125.5 6. Sandwich 7. GCMS 8. Plano 9. Dixon 100 10. Hoopston 11. Stillman Valley 12. East Aurora 13. Marian Catholic 14. Amboy 15. Chicago Hope 16. St Ignatius 17. Wheaton St Francis 18. Somonauk 19. Chicago Phillips 20. Proviso East.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Facing DUI Charge Following Fiery Head-on Crash Sends One to the Hospital
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott Rock EMS were dispatched to the intersection of North Illinois Route 251 and East Lindenwood Road for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. It was further reported that one vehicle on scene was fully engulfed in flames from the accident. After...
KBUR
Davenport police investigating Monday shooting death of man
Davenport, IA- Police in Davenport are investigating the shooting death of a man. TV Station KWQC reports that Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of West 16th street for a report of gunfire at about 5:06 AM Monday. Officers arrived and found the man. No other injuries were reported.
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
WQAD
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. A 34-year-old man died as a result of his wounds, and a 29-year-old was transported to a hospital.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree. Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
