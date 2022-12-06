Read full article on original website
Live Updates: No. 17 Ducks to host OSU in rivalry tilt
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will return to the hardwood after a week break to host rival Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 PM and will be aired on Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (6-1) dismantled Portland by 39 points last...
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams highlights other finalists in acceptance speech
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams found humor Saturday during his acceptance speech just moments after he won the Heisman Trophy. Standing in front of other Heisman finalists in Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Williams joked about his Trojans not making the College Football Playoff. TCU, Ohio State and Georgia are in the midst of competing for a national championship.
Caleb Williams reflects on growth under Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC after QB wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, becoming the third player under Lincoln Riley to hoist the prestigious honor during his six seasons as a head coach. After winning, Williams said Riley's trio of Heisman winners is more reflective of his coaching abilities rather than his successes on the recruiting trail.
247Sports
USC football adds Arizona State transfer punter, All-Pac-12 selection Eddie Czaplicki
USC football picked up its first NCAA Transfer Portal pickup of the portal window in All-Pac-12 Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for Czaplicki, who entered the portal on Dec. 7. Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards...
Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams' Heisman win is 'evidence' of USC football culture
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, signifying his status as the top quarterback in college football. For Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams became the third Heisman winner he has developed in six seasons as a head coach. Williams also became the eighth Heisman winner in...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Pics From Five-Star QB Dante Moore's Official Visit
UCLA is hosting the No. 2 prospect in the country in Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterbackDante Moore. Check out some pictures of Moore's photo shoot on Saturday. (For high-resolution pics, check out Moore's Instagram)
247Sports
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
247Sports
