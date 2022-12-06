ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams highlights other finalists in acceptance speech

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams found humor Saturday during his acceptance speech just moments after he won the Heisman Trophy. Standing in front of other Heisman finalists in Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Williams joked about his Trojans not making the College Football Playoff. TCU, Ohio State and Georgia are in the midst of competing for a national championship.
Caleb Williams reflects on growth under Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC after QB wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, becoming the third player under Lincoln Riley to hoist the prestigious honor during his six seasons as a head coach. After winning, Williams said Riley's trio of Heisman winners is more reflective of his coaching abilities rather than his successes on the recruiting trail.
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
