Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
This Holiday Movie Is The One Texans Watch the Most
The holidays are in full swing here in the Lone Star state, and that means it's time for snuggling up on the couch and watching your favorite holiday movie. There are lots of great holiday classics, like "It's a Wonderful Life", and lots of modern holiday classics, like "Elf", there's even movies that you wouldn't think are holiday movies but they totally are- like "Die Hard' (YES, it's a Christmas movie!).
Did You Know The Original Morticia Addams Actress Was From Texas?
The Addams Family TV series that premiered in 1964 has lived on for over five decades as a pop culture phenomenon. The characters first debuted in comic form in the 1930s in The New Yorker, created by Charles Addams, but became cultural icons in the 1960s because of the TV version. One of the main reasons the show took off, was leading lady, Morticia Addams, played by Golden Globe winner Carolyn Jones.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Comments
Samuel L. Jackson is identified with Quentin Tarantino’s movies more than any other actor. To date, he has appeared in five of Tarantino’s films: Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight, half of the director’s entire filmography. (Jackson also narrates Inglorious Basterds if you want to count that too.)
Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Could Lose $100 Million
It was a tale of two divisions for Disney at the Thanksgiving box office. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was once again the number one movie in the country last weekend, grossing an estimated $64 million across the extended holiday weekend. The film dropped roughly 30 percent from its opening weekend, which is a very strong result for a blockbuster. So that movie is doing just fine. Better than fine; it’s a major Marvel hit.
‘Night at the Museum’ Is Back in Trailer For Animated Sequel
Though it certainly isn’t among the franchises fans think of first when they look at the stuff Disney acquired in its purchase of 20th Century Fox, the Night at the Museum series had a very healthy and very lucrative run from 2006 to 2014. The three live-action movies, starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and the late Robin Williams, in a tale of a museum full of antiquities that come to life at night, grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0