ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

This Holiday Movie Is The One Texans Watch the Most

The holidays are in full swing here in the Lone Star state, and that means it's time for snuggling up on the couch and watching your favorite holiday movie. There are lots of great holiday classics, like "It's a Wonderful Life", and lots of modern holiday classics, like "Elf", there's even movies that you wouldn't think are holiday movies but they totally are- like "Die Hard' (YES, it's a Christmas movie!).
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Did You Know The Original Morticia Addams Actress Was From Texas?

The Addams Family TV series that premiered in 1964 has lived on for over five decades as a pop culture phenomenon. The characters first debuted in comic form in the 1930s in The New Yorker, created by Charles Addams, but became cultural icons in the 1960s because of the TV version. One of the main reasons the show took off, was leading lady, Morticia Addams, played by Golden Globe winner Carolyn Jones.
AMARILLO, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Comments

Samuel L. Jackson is identified with Quentin Tarantino’s movies more than any other actor. To date, he has appeared in five of Tarantino’s films: Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight, half of the director’s entire filmography. (Jackson also narrates Inglorious Basterds if you want to count that too.)
News Talk 860 KSFA

Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Could Lose $100 Million

It was a tale of two divisions for Disney at the Thanksgiving box office. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was once again the number one movie in the country last weekend, grossing an estimated $64 million across the extended holiday weekend. The film dropped roughly 30 percent from its opening weekend, which is a very strong result for a blockbuster. So that movie is doing just fine. Better than fine; it’s a major Marvel hit.
News Talk 860 KSFA

‘Night at the Museum’ Is Back in Trailer For Animated Sequel

Though it certainly isn’t among the franchises fans think of first when they look at the stuff Disney acquired in its purchase of 20th Century Fox, the Night at the Museum series had a very healthy and very lucrative run from 2006 to 2014. The three live-action movies, starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and the late Robin Williams, in a tale of a museum full of antiquities that come to life at night, grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy