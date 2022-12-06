Though it certainly isn’t among the franchises fans think of first when they look at the stuff Disney acquired in its purchase of 20th Century Fox, the Night at the Museum series had a very healthy and very lucrative run from 2006 to 2014. The three live-action movies, starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and the late Robin Williams, in a tale of a museum full of antiquities that come to life at night, grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

11 DAYS AGO