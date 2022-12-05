Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
alaskasnewssource.com
Candidate requests recount of House race separated by 7 votes
The Anchorage School District’s financial team went over the fiscal year 2023 budget at Monday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, combing through the details and coming up with an updated total deficit of around $67 million. Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in...
Dunleavy sworn in for second term, Dahlstrom makes history as first Republican woman lieutenant governor
On a snowy December day, Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom were sworn into a four-year term by Judge Paul Roetman of Kotzebue. They each took turns standing before the crowd of about 150 gathered at the Alaska Airlines Center on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage and recited their oaths of office. Another 70 watched the ceremony on YouTube.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just a week after the 2023 city budget was passed by the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson announced his vetoes, and within 24 hours, put forth a new resolution to increase the capacity of the Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360 individuals. It was meant to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Incumbent Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s second term began Monday afternoon, swearing in for his second term as Alaska governor at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Alongside Lt. Gov.-elect Nancy Dahlstrom, both took their oath of office and articulated their priorities...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly takes no action on Mayor Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan shelter capacity
The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night declined to take up Mayor Dave Bronson’s proposal to increase capacity at the Sullivan Arena homeless shelter. The request comes as cold weather shelter capacity is maxed out across the city. All 200 beds at the Sullivan Arena are full. Bronson’s resolution would expand capacity at the shelter by 160 — to 360 beds.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson budget vetoes, restoring funds to Brother Francis shelter
The Anchorage Assembly has overridden most of Mayor Dave Bronson’s vetoes to next year’s city budget, which it passed last month. The largest veto overridden Tuesday night totaled roughly $1.2 million for Brother Francis shelter to permanently increase its capacity to 120 people. Ordinarily the shelter serves 75 people, but it has been at a surge capacity of 120 since July.
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
alaskasnewssource.com
Hugh Neff's Iditarod application has been denied
Incumbent governor Michael Dunleavy's second term began today, swearing in just after 1pm at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
Anchorage Assembly joins school district with proposed taxes to provide child care to fill up empty schools
The Anchorage Assembly is about to tax marijuana users and property owners to pay for childcare and pre-K. It has teamed up with the Anchorage School District to levy the taxes for an unproven pre-kindergarten initiative. Assembly members Suzanne LaFrance and Kameron Perez-Verdia are sponsoring AO 2022-17(S), which they want...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.
The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
Mayor's proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly to take up fraught land deal for housing in Girdwood
The Anchorage Assembly will continue public testimony on the proposed Girdwood land deal on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. Girdwood residents packed the Assembly chambers on Tuesday, lining up against the walls, waving dozens of red paper signs with messages like “Listen to Girdwood” and “Public Land Should Equal Public Benefit.” Those who testified overwhelmingly opposed the proposed housing development for numerous reasons, including expected home prices. Many cited a need for more affordable housing in Girdwood, and said they didn’t believe the proposed development would help.
alaskapublic.org
How the Anchorage School District is proposing to close a massive budget gap
The Anchorage School District faces a $68 million budget deficit next year, mainly due to declining enrollment and a lack of inflation-proofed funding from the state. That’s about 12% of the district’s $549.5 million budget for this school year. District administrators have spent the last several months outlining...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Veteran musher Hugh Neff was denied entry for the 2023 Iditarod by the Iditarod Trail Committee, he said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but Iditarod rejected my entry,” he wrote in the social post. “Pretty sad when one of the finest teams in Alaska is not allowed to go to Nome. There’s other races to enjoy but this definitely isn’t the same Event that Joe Redington created. A sad day for Alaskan mushing history. God Bless Jim Lanier Northern Whites kennel.”
thealaska100.com
An Anchorage engineer is turning plastic waste into big change
An Anchorage engineer is collecting plastic waste washing up on Alaska’s beaches and hopes you will too. Patrick Simpson told Alaska’s News Source that up to 125 million pounds of plastic accumulates on Alaska’s beaches annually. To help combat the environmental impact, Simpson received a grant from...
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
alaskafish.news
Anchorage Daily News, Seattle Times host event: “Boom & Bust in the Bering Sea”
Panel discussion: “the fate of crab and sockeye salmon in a warming world” via live & Zoom. WHEN: Monday, December 12 from 6 – 8PM Alaska time. As the world warms, the Bering Sea tells a story of boom and bust. The sockeye salmon runs of Bristol Bay are to be marveled. More than 78.3 million sockeye surged home last summer, filling nets and spawning grounds. The spectacular display came as Alaska salmon runs of chum and chinook once again imploded.
