Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle

Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
KTVB

Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
KTVB

Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him

Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story. "So, I got a...
KTVB

Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
KTVB

Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
KTVB

Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)

The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTVB

Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'

Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
KTVB

Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'

Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...

