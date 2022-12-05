Read full article on original website
KTVB
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle
Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
KTVB
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
KTVB
Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him
Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story. "So, I got a...
KTVB
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
KTVB
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
KTVB
Joss Stone Recalls 15 Doctors Saving Her and Her Son's Life During His Birth (Exclusive)
Joss Stone is feeling extra grateful this holiday season. The "Bring on Christmas Day" singer and her partner, Cody DaLuz, welcomed their baby boy, Shackleton, in October, following a scary labor and delivery. "You know, it's nice to be alive," the 35-year-old told ET during the National Christmas Tree Lighting...
KTVB
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
KTVB
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)
The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
KTVB
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
KTVB
Luke Bryan Shares His Holiday Plans After Wife Caroline Got Hip Surgery (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan's holiday plans usually include a trip to the ski slopes, but with his wife, Caroline, on the mend following hip surgery, the country superstar's plans will look a little different this year. The "Play It Again" crooner spoke to ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet for the...
KTVB
Chelsea Handler Is Returning to Late-Night as a Guest Co-Host on 'The Daily Show'
Chelsea Handler vowed to be back on late-night television, and she'll get to do exactly that after she and a slew of other comedians were tapped to guest co-host The Daily Show following Trevor Noah's departure. Handler, Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah...
KTVB
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Sweet Instagram Post Celebrating Their Daughter's Birthday
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are co-parenting amicably and sharing some love with their kids. On Monday, the Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Vivian's 10th birthday, with a sweet, beaming snapshot. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring...
KTVB
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a regal arrival during the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet during the event, which was held at the New York Hilton in New York City. Harry lovingly held an umbrella over he...
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on the Possibility of Having a Baby, the Secret to Their Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David and Annie shocked viewers when a recent teaser for season 2 of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, showed that Annie may be pregnant. ET sat down with the couple to talk about what's ahead this season, and if they do in fact want children together.
