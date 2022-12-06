Read full article on original website
In 2023, CSPs Will Be Responsible for Ensuring SMB Business Resilience Amid the Economic Crisis Featured
#1: In 2023, CSPs will have to step up and play a bigger role in sustainability. The growing climate crisis coupled with the dramatic increase in energy costs means sustainability will become a matter of urgency for CSPs and their customers in 2023. From using renewable energy and more sustainable data centers to cloudifying their networks, CSPs have taken many steps this year to reduce their emissions. In 2023, we will see them continue to focus on becoming more sustainable, but most importantly, taking things a step further byhelping their SMB and Enterprise customers become “greener” and more energy-efficient businesses. We will see them collaborate with partners to co-create and launch sustainable offerings and integrate them into their marketplaces. Sustainability is not just an internal initiative focused on making networks and data centers more energy efficient, it’s also about helping customers and ecosystems to become more sustainable and ensuring that the services they consume are better for the environment. Achieving this will be a realdifferentiator for CSPs next year.
MTN SA Selects TEOCO’s ASSET 5G Planning Solution to Deliver 5G Services
TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers.
Open RAN RIC, xApps & rApps a $600M Opportunity, says SNS Telecom & IT
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that global spending on RIC platforms, xApps and rApps will reach $120 Million in 2023 as initial implementations move from field trials to production-grade deployments. With commercial maturity, the submarket is further expected to quintuple to nearly $600 Million by the end of 2025. Annual...
KINX Taps Nokia's Optical Networking Solution to Connect its Data Centers in Korea
Nokia announced that Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX), a data center & international/domestic transit service provider, will use its optical networking solution to connect KINX’s data centers in Korea. Nokia's solution will help KINX reduce operational expenditure by automating complex operational tasks that previously required costly manual intervention. It...
KDDI Deploys Nokia's PDDR Solution to Improve Network Quality & to Reduce OPEX
Nokia announced that KDDI has deployed its Performance Degradation Detection and Resolution (PDDR) solution nationwide to improve network quality and to reduce OPEX. Expanding on the companies’ longstanding relationship, KDDI has rolled out Nokia’s best-in-class AI-based PDDR solution to monitor 200K 4G/5G RAN around the clock and detect performance degradations. If PDDR detects “Silent cell” issue and/or an issue that should be recovered, KDDI Recovery System automatically tries to recover it.
Sharing Cellular Spectrum Is the Right Model at the Right Time Featured
Being short sighted in its beliefs while lobbied on by entrenched traditional telecom players, the CTIA’s recent claims (in a letter to the FCC) bashing the popular shared spectrum approach to allocating cellular spectrum and exclusive spectrum use as a proven method is hardly a useful reference point to address the growing demands for better wireless connectivity.
Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US
Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
