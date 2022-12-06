Monday's Scores

ALACHUA − Friday night's cross-county showdown at Raider Gym left little to be desired as the Buchholz Bobcats' boys' basketball team survived a thriller, topping the Santa Fe Raiders 64-62. The Bobcats (4-2), who have struggled against Santa Fe (2-2) in recent years, snatched the win from the Raiders in a standing room-only gymnasium. ...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO