Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 51, Burgettstown Ms/hs 36

Calvary Christian 23, Philadelphia Academy Charter 9

Cambria Heights 37, Windber 36

Cambridge Springs 60, Eden Christian 45

Central Mountain 37, Bellefonte 22

Clearfield 50, Curwensville 20

Cochranton 44, West Middlesex 36

Council Rock South 65, Barrack Hebrew 20

Elwood City Riverside 51, New Brighton 4

Ephrata 61, Muhlenberg 41

Erie Cathedral Prep 46, Mount Lebanon 42

General McLane 51, Conneaut, Ohio 20

Glendale 57, Purchase Line 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Neshannock 56

Jim Thorpe 56, Pleasant Valley 35

Keystone Oaks 58, West Mifflin 50

Laurel Highlands 59, Brownsville 26

Philadelphia Central 45, Roxborough 22

Sharon 44, Jamestown 22

Wilmington 67, Meadville 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

