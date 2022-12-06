Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 51, Burgettstown Ms/hs 36
Calvary Christian 23, Philadelphia Academy Charter 9
Cambria Heights 37, Windber 36
Cambridge Springs 60, Eden Christian 45
Central Mountain 37, Bellefonte 22
Clearfield 50, Curwensville 20
Cochranton 44, West Middlesex 36
Council Rock South 65, Barrack Hebrew 20
Elwood City Riverside 51, New Brighton 4
Ephrata 61, Muhlenberg 41
Erie Cathedral Prep 46, Mount Lebanon 42
General McLane 51, Conneaut, Ohio 20
Glendale 57, Purchase Line 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Neshannock 56
Jim Thorpe 56, Pleasant Valley 35
Keystone Oaks 58, West Mifflin 50
Laurel Highlands 59, Brownsville 26
Philadelphia Central 45, Roxborough 22
Sharon 44, Jamestown 22
Wilmington 67, Meadville 30
