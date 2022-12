ELOY (Sunday, December 04, 2022) – Inmate Robert McQueen, 47, ADCRR #339955, died on December 04, 2022 at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center. Inmate McQueen was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2019 after he was sentenced out of Maricopa County for Conspiracy to Commit a Narcotic Drug Violation. His...

