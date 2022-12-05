Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman, on Monday, Dec. 5, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the official grand opening of her District 58th office, in an impassioned speech, said she was opening her office with gratitude, love, and unity. Standing at a podium on the sidewalk in front of the 903 Utica Ave....

