ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Bed Stuy small biz kicks off Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted its annual ribbon cutting ceremony launching its Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said in a statement that joining the celebrations were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse;...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy