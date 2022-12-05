ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Action, Care and Compassion: My administration’s approach to addressing severe mental illness

By Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City
 5 days ago
Hochul signs legislation to ensure eligible votes are counted

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation to protect New Yorkers’ right to vote and improve the voting process. Legislation (S.284C/A.642C) requires the counting and canvassing of affidavit ballots cast by eligible voters who appear at the wrong polling place, as long as they are voting in the correct county and assembly district.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire

JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bed Stuy small biz kicks off Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted its annual ribbon cutting ceremony launching its Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said in a statement that joining the celebrations were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse;...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

