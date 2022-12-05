Action, Care and Compassion: My administration’s approach to addressing severe mental illness

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Related
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
caribbeanlife.com
Hochul signs legislation to ensure eligible votes are counted
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation to protect New Yorkers’ right to vote and improve the voting process. Legislation (S.284C/A.642C) requires the counting and canvassing of affidavit ballots cast by eligible voters who appear at the wrong polling place, as long as they are voting in the correct county and assembly district.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
fox5ny.com
NYC bill would prohibit landlords from doing background checks on new tenants
NEW YORK - A bill working its way through New York City Council would ban private landlords from doing background checks on prospective tenants. Landlords in New York City oppose the bill. They say their tenants don't want to share buildings with former criminals. But at least 30 of the...
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
Hudson Valley families struggle to find affordable housing
News 12 is highlighting the growing affordable housing crisis in the Hudson Valley and talking to two families who say they are living in motels because they can’t find a new place to live after their homes caught fire.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
Bronx tenants say they’ve been living with no hot water for half of 2022
Other residents at 2031 Hughes Ave. say the issues with hot water have bothered them since July as well, citing that there are other issues in the building, such as unbearably hot apartments during parts of the year.
caribbeanlife.com
Bed Stuy small biz kicks off Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted its annual ribbon cutting ceremony launching its Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said in a statement that joining the celebrations were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse;...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Comments / 4