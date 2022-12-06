ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK — USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy