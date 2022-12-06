ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Columbia Missourian

Former Tiger Smith makes first-career start as Heat beat Kawhi-less Clippers

MIAMI — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Former Missouri men’s basketball star Dru Smith made his first NBA start, scoring two points and adding three assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes of action.
