Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Page County bridge among candidates for RAISE grant
(Clarinda) -- Page County is among the contenders for a federal grant designed to assist in completing various road and bridge projects. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer J.D. King that the Essex North Bridge, located on D Avenue, is among the candidates the Iowa Association of County Engineers in considering for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
kmaland.com
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
kmaland.com
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
kmaland.com
Edna Woodard, 80, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
kmaland.com
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Adams Community Economic Development spearheading business incubator space
(Corning) -- Adams County economic development officials are hopeful a new business collaboration space in Corning can boost the expansion and creation of small businesses. The Adams Community Economic Development Corporation received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development grant for $99,939. The funds are going towards the first phase of developing a business incubator space in downtown Corning at 729 Davis Avenue. Raelynne Risser is the executive director of the Adams Community Economic Development Corporation. On top of providing services to the surrounding businesses, Risser tells KMA News the downtown structure is in need of renovation.
kmaland.com
Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck
(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Chris Baird, Baird Family Christmas Light Display
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue.
kmaland.com
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Glen M. Blanchard, 91, Clarinda, IA
Https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx... Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
kmaland.com
No evidence found in Fremont County serial killer investigation
(Thurman) -- No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation effort near Thurman in Fremont County. According to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday, over the period of three days experts excavated the areas at a remote location where Lucy Studey McKiddy alleged that her father Donald Dean Studey, with the help of his children, buried scores of young women he had previously murdered. However, after collecting and examining soil samples, officials say no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.
kmaland.com
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/9): Creston grabs OT win, Shenandoah picks up victory No. 1
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47. Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players...
kmaland.com
Darrell Wesley "Buzzy" Keever, 82, Quitman
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/8): Clarinda, Lenox get sweeps
(KMAland) -- Clarinda swept past Creston while Lenox nabbed two wins in KMAland bowling on Thursday. Check out the full results below. Clarinda scores: Dakota Wise 352, Maddie Smith 335, Ally Johnson 327, Kemper Beckel 308, Andi Woods 283, Ryplee Sunderman 257. Creston scores: Mica Andreason 257, Jenna Orr 219,...
kmaland.com
Flu Hits NE Early; Highest Rates among Kids, Young Adults
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is one of a dozen states experiencing "very high" levels of influenza, and the highest percentage of cases has been in children and young adults. Children under 17 account for more than half the Nebraska flu cases so far, with the highest numbers in the five- to 17-year-old age group, and second-highest in children birth to four years of age.
Comments / 0