(Thurman) -- No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation effort near Thurman in Fremont County. According to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday, over the period of three days experts excavated the areas at a remote location where Lucy Studey McKiddy alleged that her father Donald Dean Studey, with the help of his children, buried scores of young women he had previously murdered. However, after collecting and examining soil samples, officials say no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO