Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Tennessee has joined the growing list of major programs pursuing a Pac-12 defensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal last weekend as a graduate transfer. Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, a junior who has spent the past four seasons with the Wildcats, announced Saturday in a post on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols.
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee in mid October, but he had a change of heart and is back on the market. The class of 2024 prospect from Greenville (S.C.) High decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. He has kept close tabs on South Carolina's season and class throughout his recruitment.
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett is used to being doubted and criticized. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that when he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist, there was anger by many in college football. Many thought Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker should’ve gotten an invite to New...
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident. The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive. Hayes’ next of kin has been notified. There is no further information available at […]
A Knoxville woman has been found guilty of murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend when he broke up with her.
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
