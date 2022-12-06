ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Transfer DL gets offer from Tennessee

Tennessee has joined the growing list of major programs pursuing a Pac-12 defensive lineman who entered the NCAA transfer portal last weekend as a graduate transfer. Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, a junior who has spent the past four seasons with the Wildcats, announced Saturday in a post on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer from the Vols.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett decommits from Tennessee

Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee in mid October, but he had a change of heart and is back on the market. The class of 2024 prospect from Greenville (S.C.) High decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. He has kept close tabs on South Carolina's season and class throughout his recruitment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back

American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in fatal Victory Drive accident

UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident. The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive. Hayes’ next of kin has been notified. There is no further information available at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Central Illinois Proud

Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KNOXVILLE, IL
247Sports

247Sports

