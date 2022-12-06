Read full article on original website
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
When working towards losing weight, starting off your day with a high-protein and gut-healthy breakfast is key for lasting energy and a faster metabolism. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the best yogurt for weight loss, especially if aging healthily is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Shavonne Morrison, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Atlas Tea Club.
A woman who lives with a rare stomach condition has revealed that she survives on a diet of plain biscuits.The only food that 25-year-old Talia Sinnott is able to keep down include 10 digestive biscuits and plain crackers each day.This is because Sinnott, a trainee clinical psychologist from Wolverhampton, suffers from a chronic illness called gastroparesis that means her stomach is unable to process food.She was diagnosed with the rare condition four years ago. The illness caused her to be sick up to 30 times a day, Sinnott says, and her weight plummeted by three stone (approximately 19kg) to just...
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
When it comes to low-effort, quick, convenient meals, it doesn’t get much better than frozen foods. However, unfortunately, many of the tasty items in your freezer (like frozen pizzas, fried appetizers, and even some healthy-seeming frozen meals) could take a serious toll on your health and lead to weight gain over time due to high amounts of processed ingredients. Luckily, not all frozen items contain all those additives, though! When you choose the right options, you can have all the simplicity of a frozen meal while still staying on track with your weight loss goals. In fact, health experts agree that frozen vegetables make a great addition to a health diet.
2. Eat food that will make you feel good and that you will want to keep eating forever. When I am just trying to maintain my weight, I eat a traditional Mediterranean Diet that includes lots of olive oil, fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains and meat, chicken and fish.
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
The Mediterranean diet has long been heralded as a key medical intervention for a range of health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and more. Consisting of larger amounts of olive oil, nuts, fish, and vegetables, the diet prioritizes consumption of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to improved health outcomes for a number of people. As a result, the Mediterranean is often seen as an important alternative to Westernized diets that include higher amounts of sugar and saturated fats.
Adriana Urbina is an In The Know cooking contributor. Follow her on Instagram and visit her website for more. The postpartum phase is not a time for restriction, deprivation or elimination, especially when breastfeeding. During this time, you need to be consuming enough calories to account for what you’re giving out, and you have to consider that proper postpartum nutrition is vital for both physical and mental health. You can utilize food strategically to balance your hormones, mood and energy levels, but with so much information out there, it can get a little overwhelming when deciding exactly what you should be eating.
