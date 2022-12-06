Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
ComicBook
Kirstie Alley Tribute to Air on The Masked Singer
Wednesday's special episode of The Masked Singer will pay tribute to Kirstie Alley, who died at age 71 on December 5th after a private battle with colon cancer. The Cheers and Look Who's Talking actress made her final television appearance on Fox's reality singing competition earlier this year, participating in Season 7, The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. In Season 7 Episode 8, which aired on April 27th, Alley performed "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" by Cher and "Me Too" by Meghan Trainor before she was eliminated and unmasked as Team Cuddly's Baby Mammoth mascot.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
A Look Back at Kirstie Alley’s Transformation From ‘Cheers’ to Her Tragic Death: Photos
Then and now. Kirstie Alley had a long career as an actress and comedian before her tragic death from colon cancer at age 71. The Cheers star’s children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson, announced their mother’s death on December 5, 2022. One day later, Kirstie’s rep confirmed she had been “recently” diagnosed with colon cancer.
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Sitcom Legend, Dead at 71 After a Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy winning actress and one of a small handful of undisputed queens of the sitcom format, has died at the age of 71. According to Alley’s official Twitter account, the Cheers and Veronica’s Closet star’s surprise death came “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The native Kansan discovered Scientology in the year 1979 at the age of 28, after emerging from a divorce from her high school sweetheart and an addiction to cocaine. After going through a Scientology-affiliated rehab program, she scored her first major role was in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan....
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71 Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh. The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991. But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally...
Kirstie Alley Buoyed ‘Cheers’ With Comedic Charm and a Lit Cigarette
It was an impossible job. Nobody could do it. Few would even want to try. Kirstie Alley pulled it off. This was the fall of 1987. Shelley Long had just left Cheers, the wildly popular, influential NBC sitcom that was built entirely on the scorching, hilarious romantic chemistry between Long’s pretentious Diane Chambers and Ted Danson’s cocky Sam Malone. The show had made Long into a big enough star that she felt she could leave the bar and hit it big in movies. A film career didn’t quite work out for her (though Troop Beverly Hills has its fans), and it...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
AOL Corp
Kelsey Grammer on losing Kirstie Alley
Kelsey Grammer remembers Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley as "one of the funniest people I'd ever known," someone who "always made me laugh." They worked on the NBC hit together for six seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, after Alley stepped in as lead actress in 1987, following the departure of Shelley Long. Alley's character, Rebecca Howe, was the bar manager and a love interest of bar owner Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.
nexttv.com
HBO Sets March Launch Date for 'White House Plumbers' Series
HBO will launch its politically themed limited series White House Plumbers in March, the network said. The five-part limited series from producer David Mandel (Veep) stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and chronicles the actions of Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they accidently toppled the Richard Nixon presidency that they were trying to protect, according to the network.
Comments / 1