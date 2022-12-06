So the unthinkable happened this year. We took advantage of a Black Friday deal and bought an artificial tree. The decision was made with great dissent from our son, who has cut the bottom of every tree trunk we’ve had since living in our home and made it into a Christmas ornament. But his argument was quickly squelched by, well, his parents. It was all set to be delivered on December 2nd, plenty of time before Christmas. Mid-week we got an email telling us that because we live in such a remote location, our tree would not arrive until December 21st or 22nd! We took it as a sign from the universe that we are meant to have a real tree for 2022. Blissfully, I drove to our nearest tree lot and picked out a beautiful tree. I even took photos of it in the back of our Suburban as I proudly announced to the family via text message Christmas was saved by a real tree! Later that evening, while watching a holiday movie, our son sat proudly beside our real tree and, with great satisfaction, picked a single needle from the nearest branch, pinched it, and breathed in that undeniable scent of all things Christmas. I’m pretty sure we’ll be getting another real tree come 2023. We’ve learned our lesson, thanks to living in too remote a location for our modern-day delivery system. Whether you have an artificial tree or a real one, what we all have in common is holiday gifts bought from our small businesses. How great is that! This week we’re thrilled to bring you part two of your holiday shopping guide for Lake County with a visit to Lakeport. Have a wonderful weekend, Lake County and Happy Holidays!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO