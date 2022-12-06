ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

ubspectrum.com

Students living in ‘active construction zone’ after Air Buffalo begins moving tenants into unfinished building

*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous and another who asked only that their first name be used. Both did so out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect these individuals’ identities. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Jay Damian throughout this story.
BUFFALO, NY
firefighternation.com

Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck

Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
LOCKPORT, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ladder Truck Purchase Denied by Lockport (NY) Common Council

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought...
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gas prices continue to fall, Chautauqua County prices remain higher

Gasoline prices continue to trend downward across the nation and in New York State. On Thursday, AAA reported that the national average price was $3.32 a gallon, two cents lower than a year ago. New York State's average price is $3.65 per gallon. But will gas prices continue to fall? WDOE News reached out to Elizabeth Carey of AAA of Western and Central New York to find out what's driving down prices...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
WARREN COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Kulback's building National Grid response center in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The brick, 55,000-square-foot building under construction on Cemetery Road in Lancaster might not impress passersby during the summer months. But come winter and storms, the building will take on greater importance for the northern and eastern suburbs. When the $8.45 million building is completed in early...
LANCASTER, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region

Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Public Safety Report

Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

