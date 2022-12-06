Read full article on original website
ubspectrum.com
Students living in ‘active construction zone’ after Air Buffalo begins moving tenants into unfinished building
*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous and another who asked only that their first name be used. Both did so out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect these individuals’ identities. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Jay Damian throughout this story.
Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds food drive this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection. At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car. If you...
firefighternation.com
Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ladder Truck Purchase Denied by Lockport (NY) Common Council
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they had already bought...
West Seneca restaurant/brewery preps for Dec. 13 opening
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — After two-plus years of development, The Ridge has set an opening date of Dec. 13 in West Seneca. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant/brewery will open at 555 Orchard Park Road, a former auto dealership property that most recently housed Funk Lawn Care. The Ridge capitalized on the...
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
chautauquatoday.com
Gas prices continue to fall, Chautauqua County prices remain higher
Gasoline prices continue to trend downward across the nation and in New York State. On Thursday, AAA reported that the national average price was $3.32 a gallon, two cents lower than a year ago. New York State's average price is $3.65 per gallon. But will gas prices continue to fall? WDOE News reached out to Elizabeth Carey of AAA of Western and Central New York to find out what's driving down prices...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Honors Pair of Warren County Employees for Innovative Ideas
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized a pair of Warren County employees and others with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Nine team members from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, were among the honorees....
Kulback's building National Grid response center in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The brick, 55,000-square-foot building under construction on Cemetery Road in Lancaster might not impress passersby during the summer months. But come winter and storms, the building will take on greater importance for the northern and eastern suburbs. When the $8.45 million building is completed in early...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Gas Prices Remain Among Highest in Region
Gas prices are six cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.932 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but remain above that in Warren County. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.932. Average price during the week of November 28, 2022: $3.996.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report
Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
Protesters gather in opposition of wind turbines in Lake Erie
If you drive along Route 5, it is hard to miss the wind turbines that rise above Lake Erie. Talks about placing wind turbines in Lake Erie have some people upset.
Large fire breaks out in Arcade Tuesday night, causes $1.5 million in damages
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large fire broke out in a commercial building in the Village of Arcade late Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene at Finger Lakes Hay and Straw on Park Street. According to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, a large portion of the 31,000-square-foot building had […]
WGRZ TV
Bills forecast: A wintry welcome back to Orchard Park on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Sunday will be the first game to be held back at Highmark Stadium since the record lake effect in mid-November. And wouldn't you know, snow is in the forecast. The weekend will start out sunny and cool Saturday but quickly change as a weak surface...
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?
Thunder is a common occurrence in the summers, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter.
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
