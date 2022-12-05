Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
Columbia Missourian
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to the department’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement career as a path has been “under scrutiny,” given the “difficulties” associated with it, he said.
Columbia Missourian
One man dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision
A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Columbia Police Department. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia died after a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him as he attempted to cross Clark Lane.
Columbia Missourian
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs
MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that it is “reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles.”. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS’ parent company, Barnes and Noble...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri offers former Vanderbilt running back Davis
Missouri isn’t going far from home to address running back options for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced Thursday he received an offer the Tigers. Davis was the fourth-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference this season. The senior carried the ball 232 times this season...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri quarterback target Kaelin to visit this weekend
Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6. “On my last visit,...
Columbia Missourian
Former Missouri forward Brazile tears ACL, ending first season at Arkansas
Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday during Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro, ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Brazile transferred to Arkansas...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri hosts Kansas for the 270th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012
After the Border War was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
Columbia Missourian
Thom Lutz, center, poses with The Sherman Brown award Tuesday
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Wreath-laying ceremony honors lives lost in attack on Pearl Harbor
Veterans, family members and city officials gathered Wednesday at the veterans memorial outside the Boone County Courthouse to honor lives lost in the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii 81 years ago. On Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:56 a.m., telex machines across every Navy facility in the...
Columbia Missourian
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas
Jarrett Sutton couldn’t keep his emotions in check when the final buzzer sounded Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena. Sutton sprinted onto the court, mobbed by the rest of the 2008-09 Missouri men’s basketball team. Fans stormed the floor after the Tigers’ 62-60 win over archrival and defending national champion Kansas.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri track and field announces 15-meet slate for 2023 season
Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events across their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May. Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that, the...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge High's 'Where the Lilies Bloom' explores independence, determination
Through a story of family and perseverance, a Rock Bridge High School acting class will transport its audience to the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. Students will perform “Where the Lilies Bloom” this Thursday and Friday at Rock Bridge High School as part of a final project for their Acting 2 class. The production is directed by drama teacher Sandra Welty.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge alum Harris, Kansas return to Columbia for rivalry game against Tigers
The storied showdown between Missouri men’s basketball and Kansas went dormant after the Tigers left the Big 12 following the 2011-12 season, but it was renewed this past season, when Missouri lost 102-65 on Dec. 11 in Lawrence, Kansas. This season, the Border War returns to Columbia for the...
Columbia Missourian
Werewolf Vote
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
What’s on the menu? A guide to restaurants, grocery stores open for Christmas
A majority of stores in Columbia will be closed around Christmas for the holiday, but there will still be some restaurants and grocery stores welcoming people over the holiday weekend. Restaurants.
Columbia Missourian
Redshirt refreshes MU wrestler Mauller
Brock Mauller is a true Columbian. He was born here in 2000, went to Tolton and currently attends Missouri, where he joined Tiger Style wrestling and quickly became one of the program’s most decorated individuals.
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts for trash might not be the best solution for city or residents
I oppose roll carts from the experience from when I used to live in Fulton. I couldn’t get my trash out to the curb in the snow. They freeze shut in the winter. I would need a hammer to knock the ice off. About opinions in the Missourian: The...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers offer 2024 recruit, three players in transfer portal
Missouri offered Class of 2024 recruit Courtney Crutchfield on Wednesday, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product announced. The two-way player is teammates with Class of 2023 tight end target Jordon Harris. The offer marked Crutchfield’s first from a Division I program. Crutchfield received 5A All-State honors in Arkansas, while Harris earned...
Columbia Missourian
December Harmon, combatting racism and white supremacy in the judicial system
December Harmon is a member of the Citizens Police Review Board in Columbia, which aims to increase transparency between police and citizens. While the board has been suspended by the Columbia City Council, Harmon is still making her mark on civic engagement in Columbia. This interview has been edited for...
Comments / 0