ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning

Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
MOBERLY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved

The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to the department’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement career as a path has been “under scrutiny,” given the “difficulties” associated with it, he said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

One man dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision

A man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Columbia Police Department. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia died after a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him as he attempted to cross Clark Lane.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs

MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that it is “reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles.”. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS’ parent company, Barnes and Noble...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri offers former Vanderbilt running back Davis

Missouri isn’t going far from home to address running back options for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis announced Thursday he received an offer the Tigers. Davis was the fourth-leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference this season. The senior carried the ball 232 times this season...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri quarterback target Kaelin to visit this weekend

Missouri appears to be heavily interested in Class of 2024 recruit Daniel Kaelin, a three-star quarterback from Bellevue, Nebraska. Kaelin — who visited Columbia to watch the Tigers rout New Mexico State on Nov. 19 — received an offer from Missouri on March 6. “On my last visit,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Former Missouri forward Brazile tears ACL, ending first season at Arkansas

Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday during Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro, ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Brazile transferred to Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia Missourian

Missouri hosts Kansas for the 270th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012

After the Border War was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Wreath-laying ceremony honors lives lost in attack on Pearl Harbor

Veterans, family members and city officials gathered Wednesday at the veterans memorial outside the Boone County Courthouse to honor lives lost in the attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii 81 years ago. On Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:56 a.m., telex machines across every Navy facility in the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri track and field announces 15-meet slate for 2023 season

Missouri track and field announced its schedule for the 2023 season Monday. The Tigers are scheduled to compete in 15 events across their indoor and outdoor seasons between January and May. Indoor competition will begin Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa. A week after that, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge High's 'Where the Lilies Bloom' explores independence, determination

Through a story of family and perseverance, a Rock Bridge High School acting class will transport its audience to the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. Students will perform “Where the Lilies Bloom” this Thursday and Friday at Rock Bridge High School as part of a final project for their Acting 2 class. The production is directed by drama teacher Sandra Welty.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Werewolf Vote

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian

Redshirt refreshes MU wrestler Mauller

Brock Mauller is a true Columbian. He was born here in 2000, went to Tolton and currently attends Missouri, where he joined Tiger Style wrestling and quickly became one of the program’s most decorated individuals.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers offer 2024 recruit, three players in transfer portal

Missouri offered Class of 2024 recruit Courtney Crutchfield on Wednesday, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product announced. The two-way player is teammates with Class of 2023 tight end target Jordon Harris. The offer marked Crutchfield’s first from a Division I program. Crutchfield received 5A All-State honors in Arkansas, while Harris earned...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy