UCLA women's soccer rallies back to beat North Carolina, win national title on wild last second goal

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
For 80 minutes on Monday night, North Carolina looked like it was on its way to a national title.

Yet some late match heroics, including a wild game-tying goal from Reilyn Turner with just 16 seconds left, brought UCLA right back into it in the NCAA women’s soccer championship game.

It was then Maricarmen Reyes in the 107th minute who finally won the match for the Bruins, giving them their first title since 2013.

The Bruins, who reached the championship match with a 3-0 win over Alabama, then held their lead the rest of the way.

It was North Carolina that led most of the way. Avery Patterson scored first in the 58th minute for the Tar Heels, and then scored again in the 75th minute to put them up by two on what was her 13th goal of the season.

Just five minutes later, though, UCLA finally struck back.

First it was Lexi Wright who scored for UCLA, finishing off a ball in the box to put the Bruins on the board in the 80th minute.

Then, with just 16 seconds left on the clock, Turner headed in a ball right at the net off a corner kick — sparking a wild celebration and forcing overtime.

That goal wasn't without controversy. There was plenty of contact in the net, and the North Carolina goalie appeared to be pushed to the ground. Officials, however, didn't call a foul — so the goal stood.

That sent the match to overtime, where Reyes eventually sealed the win and the national title.

