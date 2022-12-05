Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems ...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
I believe the New York Knicks should consider trading for Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are balling right now, leading the Boston Celtics to an impressive run this 2022-23 NBA season. The young duo has been on a tear to start the season, and the C's are exceeding expectations so far, becoming the best team in the association. They're sitting...
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Jaylen Brown reveals NBA Finals loss’ role in Celtics’ dominant start
It was a moment of defeat when Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics watched the Golden State Warriors celebrate their latest NBA championship at TD Garden after Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it was also a moment of inspiration for Brown and company. According to the Celtics...
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 125-98 utter destruction of the Suns
It is not very often one sees the sort of offensive beatdown that the Boston Celtics laid on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, with the Celtics smacking the (then) first place in the West Suns to the tune of 125-98. And to add insult to injury, that score disguises...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Aaron Judge Re-Signing With Yankees
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant does not care that Aaron Judge is back with the New York Yankees
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
Crazy stat makes Jayson Tatum, Celtics even scarier
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that. While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin starting in place of Al Horford (back) for Celtics Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center with Al Horford (back) sidelined against the Toronto Raptors Monday. Griffin will make another spot start with Horford dealing with a back issue. The Celtics have been hesitant to overwork Griffin, who has played roughly 20 minutes per game in his last two starts.
Young Jayson Tatum Revealed His Favorite Player And Who He Would Go For Dinner With In An Adorable Interview With A Classmate
A video clip of Jayson Tatum from when he was younger went viral. Tatum was interviewed by his classmate, who asked him his favorite player was, among other questions.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win
Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were superior on both ends of the court and shot 48.5 percent from the floor to Phoenix's 39.8 percent. The Suns were held to 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Celtics' dominating performance came without their starting bigs, Al Horford and Robert Williams.
Yardbarker
Suns Humbled by Celtics in Wednesday Night Blowout
PHOENIX -- It's not typical for the Phoenix Suns to drop a game at home. Entering this week, the Suns lost just two games at home. It's also not typical for Phoenix to drop consecutive games, something that's only happened once this season. It's really not typical for the Suns...
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
Jaylen Brown drops truth bomb on NBA hierarchy with Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics have been the clear-cut best team in the NBA thus far. They own the league’s best record thanks in large part to massive steps forward from their two superstar swingmen in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. In a recent interview with Bally Sports’ Scoop B Robinson,...
