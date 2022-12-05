ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Crazy stat makes Jayson Tatum, Celtics even scarier

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that. While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Blake Griffin starting in place of Al Horford (back) for Celtics Monday

The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center with Al Horford (back) sidelined against the Toronto Raptors Monday. Griffin will make another spot start with Horford dealing with a back issue. The Celtics have been hesitant to overwork Griffin, who has played roughly 20 minutes per game in his last two starts.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win

Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were superior on both ends of the court and shot 48.5 percent from the floor to Phoenix's 39.8 percent. The Suns were held to 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Celtics' dominating performance came without their starting bigs, Al Horford and Robert Williams.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Suns Humbled by Celtics in Wednesday Night Blowout

PHOENIX -- It's not typical for the Phoenix Suns to drop a game at home. Entering this week, the Suns lost just two games at home. It's also not typical for Phoenix to drop consecutive games, something that's only happened once this season. It's really not typical for the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy