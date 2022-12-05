ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dean McDermott’s Son Jack Claims His Mom Is Spreading ‘Incorrect Information’ About Dad, Tori Spelling, Creating a Family ‘Divide’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXmPI_0jYbyvTk00
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott. Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Speaking his peace. Dean McDermott ’s oldest son, Jack McDermott , broke his silence over his mom Mary Jo Eustace ’s recent negative comments about his father and stepmother Tori Spelling .

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Most Candid Sex Confessions

Read article

"Since my parents’ divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it,” Jack, 24, wrote via an Instagram statement on Monday, December 5. “Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent.”

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's Ups and Downs

Read article

The San Francisco State University graduate explained that Dean, 56, chose to walk away from his “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs” podcast, which he cohosted with Eustace, 60, after she allegedly slammed the Open Range actor and his wife, 49. (Jack’s parents were married for 13 years before they called it quits in 2006.)

“He chose to leave [the podcast] due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character ,” Jack claimed. “He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBq02_0jYbyvTk00
Courtesy of Jack McDermott/Instagram

The young man defended his father, saying that Dean has “atoned for his mistakes” over the past 17 years. “He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony ," Jack continued. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."

The California resident asked that “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs” listeners take the information that his mother shared “with a grain of salt” before addressing Eustace directly. "From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic,” Jack concluded. "These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way.”

Jack’s comments come less than one month after Spelling, who has been married to Dean since 2006, unveiled the McDermott family holiday card . Unlike in years past, the festive photo shoot featured all of Dean’s six children, including Jack.

The Canada native is also the father of Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 5 , whom he shares with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

Dean and Spelling have previously been vocal about their marital ups and downs after sparking split speculation in summer 2020. At the time, the Troop Beverly Hills actress revealed that she and her husband were sleeping in different beds after Dean returned home after filming an overseas project.

They added fuel to the fire when both Dean and Spelling were spotted in September 2021 without their wedding rings. The Slasher star, however, claimed during a “Feminine Warrior” podcast appearance that he simply misplaced his and his wife forgot to put hers back on after washing her hands.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Family Album

Read article

Dean again raised eyebrows in October when he reunited with his ex-wife while Spelling was out with some of their children at the pumpkin patch. “Reunited??? #Ex’s&Uh-oh’s,” the Due South alum captioned the snap, seemingly teasing their joint podcast, which launched the following month.

In November, the Tracker star insisted that he and Spelling were “amazing,” telling The Sun that he is “off the market” to any potential admirers.

Us Weekly has reached out to Eustace for comment.

Comments / 19

Bunnie Tillman
2d ago

It sad to see people at their ages...so not stable. They need to figure out what and whom they want in their life....and why? Your oldest son has his head on straight. But the other children are at a critical stage of development. They deserve peace and stability and responsible Parents. You Both need to try harder for yourself and children.ijs Grow up!

Reply
25
Trae C
2d ago

Sounds like a remarkable young man. it couldn't be easy growing up in the tabloids and entertainment industry.

Reply
8
Chris don't bother me with misinfo
2d ago

kids should never be involved in their parents stupidity. 🙄

Reply
22
Related
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them

Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed. Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son's wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron's 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie […]
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Shares Love for Sister Jamie Lynn After Family Feud: You’re ‘So Brave and Inspiring’

It’s her birthday — and she’ll reflect if she wants to! To celebrate her 41st birthday, Britney Spears is opening up on her relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, despite their estrangement. “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” the “Stronger” songstress, 41, captioned a Friday, December 2, Instagram post dedicated […]
People

Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Dean McDermott's son Jack called out mom Mary Jo Eustace on Instagram for her "decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs. On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

259K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy